Rock Icon Nick Cave Reveals Final Request: Playing A Kanye West Song At His Funeral

Nick Cave has chosen Kanye West's music to play at his funeral.

Cave's request became apparent after replying to one of his fans on his The Red Hand Files website.

According to a letter from a fan named Helen, who wrote from Nottingham, in the United Kingdom, Cave was mentioned for his guesting on BBC Radio's Desert Island Discs, where listeners share their top songs ideal for companionship at an uninhabited island. The letter admired Cave's song choices while also asking him about dealing with loss and guilt.

This was followed by a separate letter from Damian from the United States. In Damian's letter, Cave was asked about which song he would like to be played as his funeral song.

Cave began his response by reflecting on topics like self-forgiveness and the natural capability to rise above despair.

"We are broken things, amongst other broken things," Cave said.

"We are imperfect and characterised by our capacity to f*** things up, yet still we can move incrementally towards the greater good."

To wrap up his statement, Cave addressed Damian's inquiry, stating that Kanye West's song "I Am A God" is his preferred funeral track.

"P.S. Oh, and Damian, please, 'I Am A God' by Kanye West," Cave wrote.

The Kanye West hit is from his sixth studio album Yeezus, released in 2013.