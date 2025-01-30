Patti Smith Collapses On Stage in the Middle of Her Show

Patti Smith gave fans a fright at her show in in Brazil after she collapsed while performing on stage.

The show took place on Jan. 30 and The Guardian reports that Smith passed out 30 minutes into the show as she read a piece about climate change. During the collapse, Smith reportedly tried to support herself with her microphone. It has been reported that she was conscious during the whole incident and was able to stand. Smith was then taken backstage before retuning back to the stage in a wheelchair.

The legendary punk-rocker has since cleared up any confusion about the event by releasing a statement to her Instagram account, revealing the collapse was due to some dizziness she had from a migraine.

"This is letting everyone know that I am fine. A grossly exaggerated account is being spread by the press and social media," her statement began. "I had some post migraine dizziness. Had a small incident, left the stage, and returned 10 minutes later and talked to the people, told them I was fine and sang them 'Wing' and 'Because the Night."

Smith has since seen a doctor and they had deemed her "absolutely fine".

"Please do not accept any other story. With all the strife in the world, this explainable incident does not merit so much attention. Thank you everyone for your concern. Trust me I am fine," she also shared.

Smith is currently working with Soundwalk Collective for a project dubbed the "Correspondences" project where she takes various pieces of her work and then recites them alongside other musicians.

The project is slated to run from Jan. 16 to Feb. 22.

Smith is most known for her debut album Horses released in 1975. Her biggest hit is "Because the Night," a song she wrote with fellow rocker Bruce Springsteen. It went on to reach a peak of No. 13 on the Hot 100 chart. In 2007, she was indicted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.