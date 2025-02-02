Grammys 2025: Taylor Swift Suffers First Major Loss, Fans Believe 'Someone is Behind This Snub'

Taylor Swift could have become the first artist to win the Best Music Video award three times if she had won, but the Grammys announced that Kendrick Lamar's "Not Like Us" had won.

Fans are, understandably, shocked because "Fortnight" is really very well made.

Some have mixed feelings because Kendric Lamar is also well-loved. Moreover, Lamar and Swift are friends. One said that someone is certainly "behind this snub."

I love kendrick but there’s definitely someone behind this snub cuz love taylor swift or not but this is objectively the most well crafted, best cinematographic music video, not only the year but at least this decades pic.twitter.com/xsFk4kKphZ — TAYLA (@Ponar15) February 2, 2025

Someone responded, "Word. Love Kendrick down, but I thought this was her category to win this year."

Still, Swift, who has already won 14 Grammys in her career, has the opportunity to add five more to her collection.

Earlier, Marca claimed that Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" album would also be snubbed.

Swift released the album in April 2024 to both critical and commercial success, although it may be up against fierce competition from Charli XCX's Brat, Beyonce's Cowboy Carter, and Billy Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft.