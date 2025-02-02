Reporter Called 'Rude' for Cutting Off Babyface to Interview Chappell Roan at 2025 Grammys

An interview opportunity during the 2025 Grammy Awards red carpet turned viral controversy after reporters ditched a chat with Babyface to talk to new artist Chappell Roan.

The incident, captured on video and widely shared on social media, shows reporters from the Associated Press cutting off the 65-year-old songwriter mid-interview.

The interruption occurred as the 26-year-old "Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess" singer approached.

"Chappell!" one of the reporters shouted, taking a step back so Roan could speak. Viewers took to social media to describe the interaction as "rude" and "disrespectful."

One user tweeted, "I'm Watching the AP Grammy Red Carpet, and this interviewer just cut Babyface off to talk to Chappell Roan—the disrespect is insane."

With the incident occurring during Black History Month, some critics have called for accountability.

Another user tweeted, " Hey @AP, you all need to sit your employees down and make them rethink their decisions."

It is so unbelievably rude to cut the musical goddess that is Babyface and snatch his mic outta his hands while he was speaking to Chappell Roan.

Here's what other X users are saying:

The Associated Press has not commented on the matter.

