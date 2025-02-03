Kanye West Reportedly 'Very Handsy' With Bianca Censori, Grows Jealous and 'Annoyed' Over Public Attention

Kanye West's night at a Grammy Awards after party on Sunday allegedly took a turn when the iconic rapper became bothered by how much attention his wife Bianca Censori was getting.

According to DailyMail, event sources said 47-year-old West looked annoyed when all the other guests turned their attention to Censori's racy outfit. The Australian model had already made waves earlier in the evening wearing a nude mesh dress that left little to the imagination.

Witnesses said that West was getting "very handsy" with Censori, age 29, at the Beverly Hills Boulevard party. A fellow partygoer reported, "When anyone would look at her, Kanye would look annoyed."

Kanye West and Bianca Censori at the Grammys after party last night pic.twitter.com/OB3wFBQxIt — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) February 4, 2025

The insider said Censori appeared to look for approval from West for every little thing throughout the event.

Censori was filmed twerking and performing karaoke to Adele's "Rolling In The Deep," as footage showed West apparently distracted by his mobile phone, according to the media outlet.

West's representatives did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The couple has drawn attention with appearances that have spurred social media debate about their relationship. This was the latest in a series of public displays.

Some observers have warned that Censori seems increasingly under the power of the West, stirring concerns about her welfare.

Amid the drama, West and Censori exited the soiree together — with the rapper spotted giving his wife a piggyback ride on the way out.

The couple's relationship has been scrutinized due to all the headlines since they were first romantically linked in January 2023, shortly after West's divorce from Kim Kardashian was finalized.

The Grammy Awards 2025 were hosted at LA's Crypto.com Arena. Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé won big awards.