Kanye West and Bianca Censori's Bold Stunt Allegedly a 'Failed' Attempt to 'Steal Kendrick Lamar's Thunder'

Kanye West and his wife, Bianca Censori, rocked the Grammy Awards Sunday night with their red carpet appearance, which sources allege was an unofficial plot to steal focus from Kendrick Lamar.

Censori, 30, shocked the red carpet by appearing in a sheer mini dress with no apparent underwear once Censori dropped her fur coat.

According to DailyMail, sources say the stunt was a "failed" attempt to "steal Kendrick Lamar's thunder." Lamar, 37, later took home Best Rap Song for "Not Like Us."

An insider told DailyMail: "Everyone looked at them like they were crazy and the word is that he tried to create a major publicity stunt because he is worried he isn't the center of attention anymore."

The Grammy organizers are reportedly fearful that CBS could be fined if Censori's top ends up on TV, so they allegedly kicked the pair out minutes after they arrived. As another source revealed, "They were told there was a dress code which required nothing obscene and no nudity."

The 47-year-old West was said to be upset that he didn't get to create drama inside the ceremony as he intended. "The plan was to get into the ceremony and cause a scene there," the insider continued.

Initially, it was reported that police were called to deal with the chaos, but that does not seem to be the case after all. They were later spotted at a Grammy after-party with West and Internet personality Justin Laboy.

The Grammy Awards and music labels are not new targets for West, who once even recorded himself urinating on a Grammy in protest. It is the latest in a long line of high-profile stunts for the man.

He has won 24 Grammys in total, while West lost the Best Rap Song prize this year to Lamar. Lamar also won the Song of the Year and Record of the Year awards.

West and Censori's provocatively rebellious look has raised debate about the validity of public decency laws and other consequences of publicity stunts.

California law defines indecent exposure as a misdemeanor that carries a punishment of up to six months in jail or a $1,000 fine for first-time offenders.