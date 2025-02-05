Travis Kelce Says It's an 'Honor' to Have Trump at the Super Bowl Despite Past Taylor Swift Jabs

Travis Kelce is saying that he is "honored" to have President Donald Trump at the upcoming Super Bowl on Feb. 9.

In a press conference on Feb. 5, the Kansas City Chiefs player spoke to reports about the fact that President Trump will be attending the event.

"I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I'm excited because it's the biggest game of my life, you know, and having the president there, you know, it's the best country in the world. So, that'd be pretty cool," he told reporters.

Travis Kelce was asked about Donald Trump attending the #SuperBowl. pic.twitter.com/azK35ylOI5 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 5, 2025

Trump previously declined to attend the Super Bowl in 2018 during his first term as president. This time around, he has not officially declared which team he will be rooting for, the Chiefs or the Eagles. However, he did congratulate the Chiefs after their victory over the Buffalo Bills.

"What a GREAT Team, Coach, Quarterback, and virtually everything else, including those fantastic FANS, that voted for me (MAGA!) in record numbers," he wrote on Truth Social, The Independent reports.

Kelce's comments come at a conflicting time for the football star as his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, previously supported Trump's opponent in the 2024 election, Kamala Harris, in her bid for the White House.

In a post to her Instagram account, she announced her support for Harris.

"I will be casting my vote for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 Presidential Election. I think she is a steady-handed, gifted leader and I believe we can accomplish so much more in this country if we are led by calm and not chaos. I was so heartened and impressed by her selection of running mate @timwalz, who has been standing up for LGBTQ+ rights, IVF, and a woman's right to her own body for decades," she wrote.

"I've done my research, and I've made my choice," Swift added.

She concluded her post by signing it "childless cat lady," a reference to what Vice President JD Vance said in 2021 about "childless cat ladies" running the United States.

Trump then went on to slam Swift when he appeared on Fox & Friends, saying that he wasn't a fan of the singer.

"I was not a Taylor Swift fan. It was just a question of time. She couldn't possibly endorse Biden... But she's a very liberal person. She seems to always endorse a Democrat, and she'll probably pay a price for it in the marketplace," Trump said via The Independent.

Instead, he shared that he loved Brittany Mahomes, wife of Chiefs player Patrick Mahomes, who supported Trump in the election.

"I like Brittany, I think Brittany's great. Brittany got a lot of news last week, she's a big MAGA fan, that's the one I like much better than Taylor Swift," Trump shared.