Lady Gaga on Trump Winning the Election: 'We're Not Going Down Without a Fight'

Lady Gaga is speaking out after the 2024 election results resulted in a sweeping victory for Donald Trump to be the next President of the United States.

Mother Monster sat down with Elle for an in-depth interview about her upcoming new album, Mayhem, when the conversation veered to Trump besting former Vice President Kamala Harris, whom Gaga supported during the election cycle.

"The main thing is I have so much compassion and love for so many people who are afraid today. I want to acknowledge that I'm a very blessed person, and I feel grateful for so much in my life every day. I know for a lot of people, this election was devastating for their existence, so community is going to be the number one thing," Gaga shared.

She continued her sentiment by saying that the fight goes on, asserting that marginalized groups will be seen and heard.

"I am one of many people who support the [LGBTQ and other marginalized] communities. And we're not going down without a fight. We will stick together. It's going to be hard, but I'm up for it. We're up for it. And I just want everyone to know how deeply they're loved and not invisible," Gaga added.

Gaga previously spoke at Harris' rally in Pennsylvania before the election where she gave an impassioned speech.

"For more of this country's life, women didn't have a voice. Yet we raised children, we held our families together, we supported men as they made the decisions. But tomorrow, women will be part of making this decision," she said. "Today, I am holding in my heart all the tough, tenacious women who made me who I am. I cast my vote for someone who will be a president for all Americans."

However, Trump would go on to win the election, a topic that caused tension at home with Gaga's father who came out as a Republican before the election was decided.

Joe Germanotta spoke about the political divide in the family with his daughter and shared that he hopes they can move on from it.

"Ya know, ever since I came out as a Republican on FOX & Friends, ever since then, you know, it's been a little dicey at home, but we'll get past it," he said, according to The Post.

"People need to understand that even though I'm a Republican and I have Republican conservative attitudes, that doesn't mean I don't support the LGBTQ community, or drag as a form of artistry," Germanotta went on to assert.

During her interview with Elle, Gaga did not comment on the relationship with her father since Trump has taken office.