Theory That Taylor Swift and Drake Are Feuding Goes Viral After Her Gleefully Dancing to 'Not Like Us'

Is there a feud between Taylor Swift and Drake? One TikTok theorist seems to think so.

In the video posted by the user @belatown, he makes the argument that Swift's recent appearance at the Grammy Awards -- when she went viral for joyfully dancing to Kendrick Lamar's Drake diss track "Not Like Us" -- is proof of that.



He began his argument by saying that Swift and Drake had previously attended past events that the other hosted as well as them starring in a joint Apple commercial, proving they were friendly. However, he theorized that their friendship took a turn after 2016, after which they were never pictured together again. He points to Drake's massive success in 2018 with his Scorpion album and Swift's commercial decline at the time with both Reputation and Lover.

"Now that it seems that Drake is indisputably the biggest artist in the world with the most dominance and social capital she seems to be trying to get his attention," Belatown says in the video. "She speaks about him in length in her Rolling Stone where she effectively tries to mend a bridge between them and say 'Hey, Kanye West kind of f**ked us both over and we should be bonding over it.'"

Belatown goes not to claim that Drake ignored Swift's shoutout on her Lover album and her wearing a Drake pin for a photoshoot. Later, Swift engaged in a feud with Scooter Braun over her masters and Drake then added Braun to his "Popstar" video and proceeded to make up with West.

Years later, he claims, Swift is back to being popular on a whole other level and Drake has fallen off commercially compared to where he was before, citing an inverse situation occurring.

"Drake then begins kissing Taylor Swift's a-s. He begins posting old pictures of them together on Instagram trying to get her attention, she just does not respond," the content creator shares, citing evidence such as Drake posing with a Swift look-alike as well as him shouting her out in his song "Red Button," where he suggest that Swift is the only artist that could make him push his album back.

"Even in the beef with Kendrick [Lamar], he seems to be making Taylor a focal point of the feud. He talks about her in multiple diss tracks and even names one of the tracks, 'Taylor Made Freestyle,' suggesting that Taylor has some sort of control over Kendrick. As a result, Kendrick enlists Jack Antonoff [Swift's longtime producer] to produce one of the Drake diss tracks as well as his entire new album," he adds.

Belatown concludes by saying that Swift is "now kind of irritated by Drake attempting to use her name for clout." He ends by claiming that this is why Swift was dancing so hard to "Not Like Us" at the Grammys, given her own personal issues with him.

Of course, it's worth noting that Lamar and Swift are past collaborators having worked on the remix to Swift's song "Bad Blood" together as well as the re-recorded version of the song.

Meanwhile, "Not Like Us" took over as one of the biggest songs of 2024 and earned 5 Grammy wins at the 2025 ceremony, including Record and Song of the Year. The track has gone on to be a subject of a legal dispute between Drake and his label, UMG, who Lamar is also signed to.