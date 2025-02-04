Drake Resurfaces With a Thirst Trap After Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us' Sweeps the Grammys

Drake's first social media post since Kendrick Lamar's diss track against him, "Not Like Us," received multiple Grammys on Sunday, is a surprising one.

The 38-year-old rapper shared a shirtless picture in an Instagram Story. In the picture, Drake poses by a pool as he captures his rock-hard abs in nothing but white shorts hanging precariously low on his hips.

Drake in new photo. pic.twitter.com/9cRaEjsvGu — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 4, 2025

While the thirst trap was clearly posted to gain attention, he also got roasted on the internet. Many of the comments dissed him over Lamar's song "Not Like Us" winning five Grammy Awards. The song is a scathing diss track toward Drake and the comments section made sure Drake never forgot about it.

"Crying after Kendrick won the Grammy," wrote one person.

Crying after Kendrick won the Grammy. — The current guy (@_currentguy) February 4, 2025

"One won Grammys and the other is looking for attention on instagram story," another shared.

one won grammys and the other is looking for attention on instagram story — arianators wildin (@arianatorswildt) February 4, 2025

"Kendrick getting Grammys left and right while the a minor song playing all over the arena and he posting shirtless pics.. zzzz," another added.

Kendrick getting Grammys left and right while the a minor song playing all over the arena and he posting shirtless pics.. zzzz — aus (@addictedtollove) February 4, 2025

Another user simply shared a picture of Lamar holding his five Grammy Awards from the ceremony.

Lamar's five awards included wins in the Record and Song of the Year categories, two of the four major awards at the Grammy Awards.

The song has been the center of legal matters between Drake and UMG records. He sued his own label, UMG -- the same label Lamar is on -- over "Not Like Us".

In the lawsuit, Drake has accused his label of spending a "false and malicious narrative". The lawsuit goes on to allege that UMG purposefully promoted the song in an attempt to run Drake's image in order to make negotiating future deals more in the label's favor.

On the song, Lamar alludes to Drake in the lyrics, rapping "Certified Lover Boy? Certified pedophiles" as well as "Why you trollin' like a b--ch? Ain't you tired? Tryna strike a chord and it's probably A minor."

Drake also alleged that UMG used bots to increase the streams of "Not Like Us" and that the record label helped to get Lamar on the Super Bowl stage on Feb. 9.

Drake is not suing Lamar directly and is targeting UMG specifically.

UMG denied any allegations made in the lawsuit, stating that they would never "undermine any of its artists", according to Billboard.

Spotify has also denied any wrongdoing, stating that the company has "no economic incentive for users to stream 'Not Like Us' over any of Drake's tracks," per Music Business World.

Drake previously dropped a pre-action lawsuit over the matter, however, he filed the official lawsuit over defamation the following day. The pre-action lawsuit was filed in November and then withdrawn in January.