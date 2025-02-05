Elton John Gets Emotional After Overcoming 'Doubt' to Make Album with Brandi Carlile

Renowned artist Elton John has revealed plans for his forthcoming album, Who Believes in Angels?, which he will produce in partnership with American folk singer Brandi Carlile.

The album, which will be released on April 4, was challenging yet deeply rewarding for the 76-year-old artist.

According to People, John and Carlile unveiled the album's title track on February 5, along with a behind-the-scenes trailer capturing the emotional journey of its creation.

The Rocket Man singer admitted that making the album tested his limits. In the studio, he struggled with exhaustion and self-doubt.

"This record was one of the toughest I've ever made, but it was also one of the greatest musical experiences of my life," John shared.

He revealed that after concluding his Goodbye Yellow Brick Road farewell tour, he was eager to push himself artistically instead of settling into comfort.

Working with Carlile presented the perfect opportunity for a fresh and dynamic musical direction.

However, the process was far from easy. John recalled moments of tension in the studio, including one instance where he tore up a sheet of music in frustration. Carlile, who has long admired John's work, acknowledged the pressure he felt.

"Elton is prone to moments of insecurity, especially where the stakes are high," she noted.

She sometimes questioned why he had taken on the project at all, given the difficulties they faced.

Elton John, Brandi Carlile's New Album Blends Rock, Pop, and Country Sounds

John pushed forward, recognizing the dedication of everyone involved in the project. As he regained confidence, the creative process began to flow more naturally.

Carlile expressed appreciation for the experience, believing that the emotional ups and downs contributed to making the album truly special.

In October 2023, the album took shape over 20 days at Sunset Sound Studios in Los Angeles, Daily Mail said.

It blends various styles, featuring songs led by John and Carlile, with contributions from John's longtime collaborator Bernie Taupin. Producer Andrew Watt played a crucial role in shaping the project's creative direction.

Who Believes in Angels? promises a diverse sound, blending rock, ballads, pop, and country influences. John described it as a turning point in his career, calling it "the start of my career Mark 2."

In honor of the album's debut, John and Carlile are set to take the stage for an exclusive concert at the London Palladium on March 26. The title track, a reflective piano-driven duet, has already been released, offering fans a preview of the emotional depth and artistry behind the project.