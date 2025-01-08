Elton John Invites Chappell Roan At 33rd AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party

Chappell Roan is set to perform at Sir Elton John's 33rd AIDS Foundation Academy Awards.

On Jan. 8, the invitation was announced through the official Instagram accounts for John, his husband David Furnish, Chappell Roan, and the Elton John Aids Foundation (EJAF).

The first slide of the post included a photo of John and Roan, indicating an invitation for the "Pink Pony Club" singer. The caption stated, "We're excited to announce that @chappellroan will light up the stage with a sensational performance at #EJAFOscars on March 2."

Moreover, the post also expressed enthusiasm for its hosts John, Furnish, Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jean Smart, Neil Patrick Harris, and his husband David Burtka.

"What a line up! We can't wait to share the stage with these amazing names," the caption added. "Thank you for your support of our vision for a world free of AIDS and to end LGBTQ+ stigma."

Meanwhile, Roan emerged as the winner of the Top New Artist Category at the 2024 Billboard Music Awards on Dec. 12. The "HOT TO GO!" singer thanked Billboard for the award, as well as the platform's effort to put out multiple songs of hers across the charts.

Roan continued by expressing how "awesome" it was to finally receive recognition for her efforts and how her hard work was finally paying off.