Whoopi Goldberg Claps Back at Fox News Pundit Over Beyoncé's Grammy Wins: 'Cat Sitter Can't Just Vote'

Whoopi Goldberg has criticized Fox News pundit Raymond Arroyo for criticizing Beyoncé's Grammy wins, particularly her success in the country music category.

The heated exchange began after Arroyo appeared on "The Ingraham Angle," expressing his frustration over Beyoncé's historic night at the 2025 Grammy Awards, where she won Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter and two other country-related awards.

According to Billboard, Arroyo claimed that country music fans were unhappy with Beyoncé's victories and argued that the Grammy voting system allowed for unfair outcomes.

"The country artists are not really happy about this," Arroyo said.

"Dolly Parton has 10 Grammys. Frank Sinatra had 11 Grammys. Beyoncé has 35. How is that possibly commensurate with that talent? I mean, come on."

Goldberg wasted no time responding on "The View" the next day, calling out Arroyo's inaccuracies.

FOX NEWS GUEST ANGRY OVER BEYONCÉ GRAMMY WINS: After Beyoncé had a record-breaking night at the Grammys Sunday, #TheView co-hosts weigh in on some who weren't happy about it. pic.twitter.com/QvGmaQc19W — The View (@TheView) February 4, 2025

Goldberg Sets the Record Straight on Grammy Voting

"Sir, are you aware that you have to be in the music industry to be a Grammy voter? So, the cat sitter can't just vote," she said, shutting down his claim about the voting process.

The EGOT winner also pointed out that Sinatra won nine competitive Grammys, not 11, and corrected Arroyo's misinformation about the voting system.

"Voters cannot vote in up to 20 genres. They can vote in no more than 10 categories spread across no more than three fields," Goldberg explained.

Goldberg further emphasized that Beyoncé had earned her accolades. Beyoncé's Cowboy Carter, released in March 2024, was a groundbreaking album that not only showcased her artistry but also highlighted Black artists in country music.

The singer has openly spoken about not feeling welcomed in the genre when she first tried to enter it years ago. Despite being snubbed at the CMA Awards last year, Cowboy Carter topped Billboard's Top Country Albums chart for four weeks and has been widely praised for its impact.

On Sunday, Beyoncé made history as the first Black woman to win the Grammy for Best Country Album.