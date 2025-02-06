Liam Payne's Grieving Girlfriend Received Death Threats Over Funeral Wear, Forced to Delete Social Media

Liam Payne's already grieving girlfriend has one more cross to bear. She recently disclosed that One Direction fans emailed her offensive remarks and death threats regarding her attire at the pop singer's funeral while she was dealing with her devastating loss.

The 25-year-old Kate Cassidy claimed that the outpouring of hate she got following the 31-year-old's death in October of last year compelled her to remove her social media accounts.

The US influencer was labeled a "gold digger" and other derogatory terms by online bullies. Still, Cassidy claimed that her background in show business with Liam helped her to ignore the verbal abuse.

"Liam would want me to be as strong as I can be and just have a thick skin. That's one thing he always taught me. He grew up in this life, and he always was just so positive about it and said don't let any hate get to you," she told The Sun.

To recall, on November 20, Kate wore a long black dress to Liam's burial at St. Mary's Church in Amersham, Buckinghamshire, where friend Damian Hurley, the son of model Elizabeth, accompanied her.

As reported by People magazine, friends, family, industry coworkers, and the four other members of 1D—Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, and Zayn Malik—attended the service, which garnered international attention.

Several band fans harassed Cassidy for her attire and for wearing too much makeup. Responding to the trolls, Kate wrote that the singer's service was "beautiful," adding that she had "wanted to just look beautiful for my boyfriend one last time."

While on vacation in Buenos Aires, Argentina, to see his old bandmate Niall Horan perform, the One Direction star died after falling from a balcony on the third floor of his hotel room.

Cassidy accompanied the singer on the vacation, but she left early to take care of their rescue dog, Nala, at their Florida home.

For the first time, she spoke out on Wednesday, denying nasty claims that she left Liam in Argentina before his passing and claiming to have personally witnessed the adverse effects of super fandom.