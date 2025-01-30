One Direction Reunion Rumors Intensify as Louis Tomlinson Attends Zayn Malik's LA Concert

Zayn Malik and Louis Tomlinson are further fueling rumors of an upcoming One Direction reunion after they were spotted together during one of Malik's shows.

Malik is currently on his Stairway to the Sky tour and he played a stop in Los Angeles' Shrine Expo Hall on Jan. 29. In video captured from the event, Malik announced that Tomlinson was at the show.

"Tonight is kind of special. An old friend of mine is here supporting me tonight," he told the audience.

"He's sitting somewhere here. I don't want to give his location away, but Louis is here tonight," Malik added.

Louis Tomlinson attended Zayn Malik’s show tonight in LA. pic.twitter.com/XnHcFm1IWP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) January 30, 2025

Another video from the event shows Malik pointing to where Tomlinson was sitting during the show. The clip also shows Tomlinson tapping his heart as he watched his former bandmate.

zayn malik looking up towards louis and louis tomlinson tapping over his heart watching him proudly 🥺 my heart can’t handle this 🥺😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/WuQPAtA3pa — Shan 卌♡ ❯❯❯❯❯ (@ShanLFTV) January 30, 2025

After the show, the two former bandmates left the venue together as captured in a video by a fan.

Zayn and Louis left the venue together 🤘🏽 pic.twitter.com/1U1yiCg59n — Zayn Malik Updates (@ZaynReport) January 30, 2025

The two being spotted together has only furthered rumors that One Direction could be reuniting in the future. Previously, Malik teased that he might mix in some One Direction songs into the set of the tour during a previous performance.

"Maybe I'll mix it up at some point—maybe a 1D song or something?" he told the audience.

"Sorry, I didn't mean to tease you. It's not tonight," the singer went on to clarify.

@samia.usmani #zayn 😩😩😩😦😦😦😦🤨????? Just to clarify lol he was talking about mixing it up n maybe trying a 1D song on his tour. Idk bout all da rest 🙏 ♬ original sound - Samia

Malik's words and the recent reuniting with Tomlinson has only fueled speculation that One Direction will be reuniting to share the stage for the first time since former bandmate Liam Payne passed away in October 2024. The remaining members of the group were last spotted all together during Payne's funeral, however, all of them together have not been spotted publicly since.

There are unconfirmed rumors that One Direction will be reuniting at the 2025 BRIT Awards where they are speculated to be performing a tribute to Payne. The awards ceremony is scheduled for Mar 1, but nothing has been confirmed at this time.

Since the funeral, many of the members of One Direction have kept a low profile with only Malik being in the public eye for his tour.