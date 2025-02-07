Kanye West Renames Himself 'Yaydolf Yitler,' Boasts 'Dominion' Over Wife in Bizarre Social Media Rant

Rapper Kanye West, whose legal name is now Ye, made a lot of enemies Friday after a number of incendiary X posts, the rebranded network formerly known as Twitter.

West's posts featured antisemitic and sexist comments, resulting in a raised eyebrow and concern from followers and the general public.

The 47-year-old artist stunned his social media followers by calling himself "Yaydolf Yitler" and praising Adolf Hitler in several posts. "I LOVE HITLER NOW WHAT B*s" followed the first statement, which read, "CALL ME YAYDOLF YITLER."

These comments represent another disturbing chapter in West's long history of inflammatory and hurtful statements.

While West apologized for antisemitic comments in 2022, as per The Guardian, his latest statements demonstrate that he is unwilling to change his views, he also added that he doesn't "like or trust" Jews and that he would not "apologize."

Kanye West Claims Dominance Over Wife

The posts came after West and his wife Bianca Censori attended the Grammy Awards, sparking controversy. Censori had taken off a black coat to show a sheer dress during the even, at a time most assumed West had planned it.

West further heat insisted under pressure that Censori was not manipulated while asserting that he controlled her. "I HAVE DOMINION OVER MY WIFE," he wrote, dismissing feminist ideals and asserting his financial superiority over critics.

West also defended the couple's appearance at the Grammys, claiming critics are "dumb" for more than once suggesting it was a stunt. He dismissed accusations of insincerity, saying, "She been dressing naked for 2 years."

Despite the blowback, West had no regrets about his comments and sounded as though he planned to continue speaking as he had. He stated, "IF I LOST EVERYTHING 'AGAIN' TONIGHT WAS WORTH IT, I CAN DIE AFTER THIS."

Forgot to address him by his new name Yaydolf Yitler pic.twitter.com/CxNkODSnjR — Chromedaffodils (@Chromedaffodils) February 7, 2025

Those posts have drawn a rebuke from many communities and organizations, renewing debate over West's powers as a public figure and his obligation to use them responsibly.