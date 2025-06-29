Kanye West's Daughter North West Raps on New Song With King Combs

North West is making her way into the spotlight, showing signs she's ready to follow in her dad's famous footsteps.

The 12-year-old daughter of Kanye "Ye" West and Kim Kardashian made her rap debut on "Lonely Roads," a newly released track from Christian "King" Combs' surprise EP "Never Stop," which dropped Friday, June 27.

The song, produced and executive produced by Ye himself, has already gained attention—not just for its music, but for its controversy. According to Enews, North appears in the bridge, delivering a short but bold verse:

"Doing everything I wanted, that's the key to life. When you see me shining, then you see the light."

She also raps about dealing with fake friendships:

"Surrounded by fake friends I don't even like."

The release marks North's first official appearance on a commercial track. Her involvement is significant, not only artistically but legally.

Earlier this year, Ye publicly accused Kim Kardashian of trying to block North's inclusion on the project.

In a now-deleted post, Ye shared a screenshot of a message reportedly from Kim, claiming she had "sent paperwork" to prevent North from being featured on the track linked to Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently facing serious legal charges.

Kanye West Stands Firm Over North's Song Feature Dispute

Kanye reportedly stood his ground during a heated exchange, warning that if changes weren't made, things could escalate publicly in a way that would hurt both sides.

Kim Kardashian's team did not respond to requests for comment at the time.

The updated version of the track no longer includes the original prison phone call from Diddy that was present in earlier teasers.

However, King Combs still nods to his father with lines like:

"Still the king like T.I., still bop like D-I-D-D-Y."

Never Stop includes seven tracks and features both Kanye West and King Combs. Another song, "Free Diddy," echoes support for Diddy amid his federal court battles, with lyrics referencing media backlash and legal struggles, AllHipHop said.

The EP's release also comes amid growing scrutiny. Diddy faces multiple lawsuits, including new allegations of rape and trafficking, which he has denied.

King Combs is also facing legal trouble in a different case tied to a yacht trip that took place in 2022.