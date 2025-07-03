Kanye West Banned from Australia Over 'Heil Hitler' Song, Hate-Fueled Comments

American rapper Kanye West has been officially banned from entering Australia after releasing a controversial song titled "Heil Hitler," which promoted Nazi rhetoric.

Kanye West's visa was revoked in May 2025, a decision led by Australian Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke following the release of one of West's songs.

The song, which sparked international outrage, was pulled from major streaming platforms like Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube.

The lyrics and visuals were widely condemned for glorifying Adolf Hitler and promoting hateful ideologies.

Although West later re-released a version called "Hallelujah" with altered, Christian-themed lyrics, the damage had already been done.

According to RollingStone, Minister Burke talked about the visa cancellation during a chat with the Australian Broadcasting Corporation, explaining what led to the decision.

"He's made a lot of offensive comments, and my officials looked at it again once he released the 'Heil Hitler' song. He no longer has a valid visa in Australia," Burke said.

He also made it clear that even though West had been eligible for a partner visa—his wife, Bianca Censori, is Australian—the hateful nature of his actions outweighed any eligibility.

Australia Rejects Kanye West Entry Over Antisemitic Content

Burke noted that West was not applying for a visa to perform or work in Australia but was instead using a lower-level visa.

"Even for the lowest level of visa, when my officials looked at it, they canceled that following the announcement of that song," Burke said. He added, "We don't need that in Australia."

The ban is not considered permanent, but every visa request is reviewed case-by-case under Australian law.

Burke emphasized that Australia isn't looking to bring in harmful views from abroad, noting the country already deals with its own share of issues and doesn't need added bigotry, BBC reported.

This isn't the first time Australian officials have expressed concern over West's comments. In 2023, Education Minister Jason Clare also criticized West's behavior and suggested that his hateful remarks could result in denied entry.

West, also known as Ye, has been at the center of multiple controversies in recent years. From openly identifying as a Nazi to making repeated antisemitic statements, the rapper has lost major business deals, including a high-profile split with Adidas in 2022.

While West may still apply for future visas, Minister Burke made it clear that Australia draws a firm line when it comes to hate speech. "What's not sustainable is to import hatred," he concluded.

