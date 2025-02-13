Drake Reveals How the Tragic Death of Mother & Daughter After His Concert Affected Him: 'I Haven't Told This Story Yet'

Rapper Drake revealed an emotional experience from his past during an intimate concert in Melbourne, Australia, that he later said has changed the way he approaches performing.

As per AllHipHop, the Toronto rapper spoke about how he was deeply impacted by the deaths of a mother and daughter following his St. Louis concert in 2024.

Drake also recently warned fans to be aware of their surroundings at his Anita Max Win Tour."I don't know if you realize it, but tonight in this building, it's 15,000 of us here celebrating, all having a good time," he said. "But I want you to be aware of your surroundings."

Drake told the story of Laticha Bracero and her daughter, Alyssa Cordova, who died during a drunk-driving crash after his concert. Monte Henderson, 22, was arrested on two counts of involuntary manslaughter and two counts of armed criminal action. His arrest sparked outrage after he was released on bond the next day.

"I haven't told this story yet on the tour," Drake admitted. "There's a reason I do this [giveaways]. Maybe if I tell you the story, it'll bring you a little closer to what I'm talking about."

Looking back at the incident, Drake reiterated what the night was all about and the power of kindness. "We're all in this room together, but you never know what the next person is going through," he said. "Everybody in here could be putting on a smile, but you never really know what someone is experiencing."

Read more: Drake Gets Framed for Murder of Duolingo Owl Mascot in Viral Troll Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud

The Fatal Accident

As per The USA Today, the incident occurred at approximately 12:30 a.m. Feb. 15 last year when a 2020 Jeep Cherokee grossly sped up, likely blowing through a red light during an intersection and impacting multiple pedestrians and automobiles, according to police.

NEW: Mother and daughter killed after getting struck by a car while leaving a Drake concert in St. Louis, Missouri.



This driver deserves the death penalty.



42 year old Laticha Bracero and her daughter, 21 year old Alyssa Cordova, both from Chicago were killed when 22-year-old... pic.twitter.com/Sj7MNaYCG8 — Crypto Oracle (@Sana_ShahUk) February 26, 2024

The Jeep initially sideswiped a 2017 Mitsubishi Outlander, then rotated and struck Bracero and Cordova, who had the right-of-way while crossing the street.

Police said one of the women died at the scene, and the other died shortly after she was taken to a hospital.

Two teenagers were among the other four people hurt in the crash.

The 22-year-old man behind the wheel of the Jeep was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.