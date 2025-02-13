Kanye West's Alleged $250K Sex Tape Payoff Resurfaces Amid Bianca Censori 'Split'

Kanye West has reportedly paid $250,000 to stop a sex tape - believed to show the rapper and a prostitute he met in Las Vegas while on drugs in 2012 - from being released.

Kevin Blatt, an infamous Hollywood fixer who became famous for clearing up messy celebrity scandals, posted information about the alleged tape on Instagram.

He shared a screenshot with the caption and claimed horseplay with the "Donda" rapper during the incident in his post.

Per The US Sun, Blatt wrote, "Remember that sex tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 with that hooker in Vegas?"

"Yeah this JEW didn't forget what a horrible performance and small [eggplant emoji] u had on MDMA."

"Hey, why don't you GO F*** Your favorite person in the world YOURSELF."

Blatt, who also infamously helped get his hands on Paris Hilton's sex tape, said he's seen his fair share of celebrity scandals over the years, And he had no reluctance in sharing what he knew about many of the incredibly powerful people.

West was the subject of an alleged sex tape auction in 2012, shortly after he began dating Kim Kardashian, with the tape apparently up for sale to the highest bidder in the double release.

It follows a week after Bianca Censori, 30, sensationally attended the Grammy Awards amid reports West, 47, and Censori were allegedly gearing up for a divorce.

West and Censori Rumored 'Split'

Insiders say West and Censori are reportedly set to file documents to make the split official within days.

Just a couple of minutes after the rumors broke about their alleged split, West shared the definition of "coercion."

The rapper shared a screenshot from Google AI in a now-deleted post on February 13, per OK!magazine, stating the legal impact of coercion and going over both statements' logic. "Coercion is the act of forcing someone to do something against their will through threats or intimidation. Yes, coercion is illegal. It can involve physical harm, psychological abuse, extortion, blackmail, or sexual assault."

He captioned it with, "Is the [sic] coercion."

The post was quickly deleted, but not before a couple of media outlets picked it up.

West has even expressed in public that he has "dominion" over his wife, "This ain't no woke as feminist s---. She's with a billionaire. Why would she listen to any of you dumb a** broke b*****."

Later, he walked some comments back, saying that although he never forces Censori to do anything she doesn't want to, whatever she does has to be approved by him.

The couple hasn't always been controversy-free. Censori's racy outfit wasn't the only thing that prompted West to defend her on social media.

In spite of the cynicism surrounding their public persona, West called his wife "smart, talented, brave and hot."

However, the couple's rep, Milo Yiannopoulos, said they are not divorcing, telling THR, "Ye and Bianca are in Los Angeles, about to enjoy Valentine's Day together. Announcements about their private life will come from them directly, not unsourced rumors in the tabloid press."