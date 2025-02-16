Diddy's Assistant Recounts Driving a 'Physically Shaken' Party Goer Home: 'I've Never Done Anything Like This Before

Sean "Diddy" Combs is being blasted for a party where a woman reportedly was left shaken by the experience.

This last claim was made by Philip Pines, one of Diddy's former assistants, who spoke during a documentary titled "The Fall of Diddy."

Pines worked for Combs from 2019 to 2019 and said he helped set up and clean up after "Wild King Nights." Such parties, hosted in hotel rooms or Combs' house, often featured guest lists with young females.

As per The Hollywood Reporter. Pines said he was ordered one time to give a female guest a ride to her hotel. "When I had brought her down to the car, she was shaky. Physically shaken," he said.

He noted a stark difference in her demeanor compared to the previous night, mentioning that she confided, "I've never done anything like this before."

Pines described the party's real composition, explaining that it often included young women who were not yet household names, leading to an uncomfortable power imbalance.

"A lot of times, there were girls that were under the radar, didn't have a lot of influence. I think that speaks to the type of situations people were put in. A lot of times, you have [Combs] with a young female, and there's a power dynamic there," he said.

"A more impressionable girl is easier to reel in, as opposed to somebody who might be a celebrity who's not going to do too much of that, or give some pushback."

Pines may not have been in the rooms when these events occurred, but he was responsible for obtaining a variety of supplies, from alcohol and marijuana to other drugs.

"We usually had a laundry list of items that included lights, alcohol, marijuana, ketamine, Molly," Pines said.

"You have mushrooms on the top there ... baby oil and astroglide [lubricant] are very important; candles, incense, Apple TVs, electronics, computers, iPads. Obviously there was, you know, male libido supplements, stuff like that."

Combs' attorney has vigorously denied any wrongdoing on his part.

They said in their statement to USA TODAY, "No matter how many lawsuits are filed, it won't change the fact that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted, or sex trafficked anyone."

They said that they were sure the courts would end up finding Combs innocent.

Combs is currently being held at a Brooklyn facility pending trial on separate charges.