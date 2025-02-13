Diddy's Less Than Romantic Valentine's Day Prison Meal Revealed

Diddy's latest round of holiday meals has been revealed.

With Valentine's Day being on Feb. 14, it has now been revealed how he will be spending the day and what type of meal he will be having, and it is less than romantic.

According to People, Diddy will have a basic breakfast of fruit, cereal, breakfast cake and skim milk. For lunch he will get the choice of a chicken patty or a chickpea burger. Alongside the sandwiches, there will be steamed rice, pinto beans, lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise and a fruit.

For dinner, the rapper will continue to have a standard meal with chili or three bean chili, green beans, garden salad, dressing and bread.

The report of his latest holiday meal comes after it was shared that Diddy had a similar menu for New Year's Eve. However, he had an elevated dinner option at that time with steak and cheese subs.

For Thanksgiving, Diddy had a less then fancy meal with peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and for Christmas, his menu was upgraded to Cornish hen, macaroni and cheese, cranberry sauce, dinner rolls and dessert. However, Diddy likely did not participate in a Thanksgiving meal as it reported that he went on a hunger strike over the holiday.

"Diddy picked over his food like a huffy child and barely touched a thing. He is virtually on a hunger strike now as he's been saying he thinks his food is poisoned. He's in a really dangerous place after getting all his bail applications refused and spending Thanksgiving behind bars instead of partying really hurt," a source told Radar Online.

Diddy's latest round of meals come after the rapper was known to throw elegant and extravagant Ciroc parties that were attended by various celebrities and were held in locations such as St Barts and Star Island, The Mirror reports.

Diddy is facing several charges related to sex trafficking and racketeering. He has denied the charges against him and has pleaded not guilty. The mogul is due in court on May 5.