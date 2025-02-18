Billie Eilish's 'Insane' Concert Merch Prices -- Including a $220 Hoodie -- Enrages Fans

Billie Eilish's merchandise is getting backlash from fans over its high prices.

The Grammy winning singer is set to perform a series of shows in Brisbane, Australia before she jets off to Sydney and Melbourne as part of her Hit Me Hard and Soft Tour, named after her most recent album.

When fans went to buy merchandise for the shows, they were left stunned with the prices for the goods and took to social media to express their disgust toward the high prices.

"The price of Billie Eilish merch is absolutely f--king insane," wrote one person on X.

"Anyone know where to find sugar daddies? Serious inquiries only, I need Billie merch," another added.

"The jumper is the same price as my ticket," shared another.

"$120 for a f--king necklace oh my god," exclaimed another.

"Is the fandom going to keep being okay with billie robbing us?" questioned someone else.

"This is actually insane," one user shared.

Prices for items on the tour range from $50 all the way to $220 with a blue canvas belt being the cheapest and a tour hoodie being the most expensive. A t-shirt would set back a fan $80. In the middle of the price range is a Blohsh necklace for $120.

Eilish has not responded to the backlash from the price of her merchandise. However, various celebrities such as Ariana Grande have worn the items and Meghan Markle obtained merch and gifted it to a young girl whose house burned down in the California fires.

NEW!!✨



Duchess Meghan shared on her instagram that mutuals including Adam Levine & his wife helped her reach out to Billie Eilish to get some tour merch for a young lady who’s house burned down in the California fires! 🥹💖



Hit Me Hard and Soft had commercial success worldwide. In the United States, it debuted at number two on the Billboard 200, moving 339,000 album-equivalent units in its first week. Internationally, the album topped charts in over 20 countries, including the United Kingdom, where it debuted at number one with 67,100 album-equivalent units, marking her biggest opening week in the region. In Australia, it secured the top spot on the ARIA Albums Chart, with three tracks --"Lunch," "Chihiro" and "Birds of a Feather" -- entering the top ten of the ARIA Singles Chart.

At the 67th Annual Grammy Awards, the album and its tracks received seven nominations, including Album of the Year, Best Pop Vocal Album, Song of the Year and Record of the Year but she came home empty-handed.