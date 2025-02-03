Finneas Urges Fans Not to Fight Over Billie Eilish Winning Zero Grammys: 'Be at Peace!'

The 2025 Grammy Awards are officially over and many artists walked away empty-handed, including Billie Eilish.

Eilish was nominated for several of the major categories at the show, including Song of the Year and Record of the Year for her hit "Birds of a Feather." She was also nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album and Album of the Year for her Hit Me Hard and Soft album song other awards.

Despite her seven total nominations across various categories, Eilish walked away from the ceremony without a single award, leading to one of the biggest shut-outs in recent Grammy history.

Now, her brother Finneas is speaking out on the incident.

"Great Grammys! So honored to have been nominated amongst so many amazing songs/albums," his post began.

Finneas then called out anyone who tried to pit artists' fan bases against each other.

"I don't want to see ANYONE with a photo of me or Billie as their PFP gettin' in fights with other artists' fans in comment sections!" he shared.

At the end of his post, Finneas encouraged everyone to find peace and congratulated the winners at the ceremony.

The 2025 Grammy Award ceremony was not short of shut-outs for certain artists that were expected to take home trophies. Taylor Swift was nominated for six awards and was also left empty-handed. A similar story played out for Post Malone who was nominated for seven awards and was also Grammy-less by the end of the night.

Instead, there were major awards sweeps for Beyoncé and Kendrick Lamar. Queen Bey picked up awards for Album of the Year for Cowboy Carter, her first time winning ever in the category, as well as Best Country Album and Best Country Duo/Group Performance for her duet with Miley Cyrus called "Shotgun Rider."

Eilish was caught looking emotional during Beyoncé's win for Album of the Year with tears in her eyes. During the show, she and Beyoncé also exchanged a hug, proving that there is no bad blood between them.

lady gaga and billie eilish getting emotional during beyoncé’s grammy for album of the year speech😭❤️ pic.twitter.com/YwVoT7UAA0 — pop culture gal (@allurequinn) February 3, 2025

Beyoncé and Billie Eilish share a hug at the #GRAMMYs. pic.twitter.com/QHPh9oD52S — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 3, 2025

Lamar also took home trophies in major categories, including Record and Song of the Year for his hit song "Not Like Us," which is a diss track directed at fellow rapper, Drake.