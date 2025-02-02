Grammys 2025: Billie Eilish, Finneas Pay Tribute to LA Community With 'Birds of a Feather' Emotional Rendition

Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas honored Altadena, one of the neighborhoods destroyed in the Los Angeles fires at the Crypto.com Area, during their Grammys 2025 performance.

According to Rolling Stone, the pair performed a soaringly emotional version of "Birds of a Feather" while surrounded by the San Gabriel Mountains and Eaton Canyon.

After wearing a black-and-white Prada outfit on the red carpet, Eilish walked the stage in a blue Los Angeles Dodgers cap, yellow jersey, and baggy trousers.

Several of her contemporaries, including Cynthia Erivo and Taylor Swift, danced to her performance.

Throughout the song, the screen displayed images of Eilish and her brother exploring the canyon's foothills with their family dogs. Following their performance, Eilish declared, "I love you."

With nods for Song of the Year, Record of the Year, and Best Pop Solo Performance, "Birds of a Feather" garnered three of Eilish's total of seven Grammy nominations this year.

In addition, she has been nominated for Best Pop Vocal Album, Best Pop Duo/Group Duo Performance ("Guess" with Charli XCX), Best Pop Dance Recording ("L'amour De Ma Vie" [Over Now Extended Edit]), and Album of the Year.

With the latter, she becomes the first performer to receive nominations for her first three albums in the category.

Eilish's Grammy appearance comes days after she performed at FireAid, a celebrity-studded charity event that raised money after the wildfires in Los Angeles.

The five-hour performance, which is taking place concurrently at two sizable venues in the city, featured over 20 performers from a variety of genres and raised money for relief operations related to wildfires, BBC reported.