Billie Eilish And Green Day Join Forces For Powerful Performance Of 'Last Night On Earth' At FireAid Benefit

Billie Eilish joined Green Day at the highly anticipated FireAid benefit concert in Los Angeles.

The FireAid benefit concert, held at the Intuit Dome, aimed to raise funds for the victims affected by the devastating wildfires in Southern California.

Apart from Eilish and Green Day, the event also included several artists such as Olivia Rodrigo, Sting, P!nk, Lady Gaga, and more.

To kick off the concert, Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong delivered an emotional introduction to the band's poignant hit "Last Night on Earth."

"I walked for miles 'til I found you / I'm here to honor you / If I lose everything in the fire / I'm sendin' all my love to you," Armstrong sang.

A moment later, the venue was filled with loud cheers as Eilish walked towards the stage while singing her lines. The place was quickly enveloped in a somber atmosphere with the duo's melancholic duet.

At the end of their performance, Eilish and Armstrong proudly acknowledged one another on the stage, before going for a hug.

"Los Angeles, we are still alive," Armstrong said to the screaming audience.

"This is California, and we are all in this together."

The duet eventually garnered reactions online, as fans praised Eilish and Armstrong's powerful performance.