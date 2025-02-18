Paul Simon Shockingly Announces 2025 Tour Despite Struggling with Severe Hearing Loss

Paul Simon is going on tour after previously struggling with hearing loss.

Titled A Quiet Celebration Tour, the trek will be played in various intimate venues across the United States and will hit cities such as Los Angeles, Denver, New Orleans and more. The news of the tour was announced on his social media with a simple caption.

"Tickets for sale on Friday at http://paulsimon.com," he said in his post along with the various dates and venues.

Tickets for sale on Friday at https://t.co/kdNRIh23Vr pic.twitter.com/XhJdGwky37 — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) February 18, 2025

According to a press release for the tour, Simon worked with the Stanford Initiative to Cure Hearing Loss to aid in the tour by setting up moving monitors that will help him as he performs on stage.

During the tour, Simon will perform some of his classic songs as well as some of his newer music from his 2023 album Seven Psalms.

Simon previously announced in 2018 that he would be taking a step back from touring in a lengthy post to his social media accounts.

"I've often wondered what it would feel like to reach the point where I'd consider bringing my performing career to a natural end. Now I know: it feels a little unsettling, a touch exhilarating and something of a relief," he began.

"I feel the travel and time away from my wife and family takes a toll that detracts from the joy of playing," Simon added at the time.

He concluded by saying that he is "grateful for a fulfilling career."

A message from Paul Simon — February 5, 2018https://t.co/kdNRIgKswR pic.twitter.com/EFq3Ry4cUp — Paul Simon (@PaulSimonMusic) February 5, 2018

Simon previously opened up about his hearing loss, sharing that he was frustrated by it at first.

"I was very angry at first that this had happened. Guess what I'm most apprehensive about would be if I can't hear well enough to really enjoy the act of making music," he told CBS Mornings via NME.

"It's all much quieter. It's not 'You Can Call Me Al.' That's gone. I can't do that one," Simon said of reducing his song choices to acoustic numbers.

Still, he remains as creative as ever.

"You know Matisse, when he was suffering at the end of his life, when he was in bed, he envisioned all these cut-outs and had a great creative period. So, I don't think creativity stops with disability. So far, I haven't experienced that. And I hope not to," he said.

Simon had previously told The Times that his hearing loss came on suddenly and that there was not an explanation for it.

"Everything became more difficult," he said of the experience.

His return to the tour comes after Simon appeared on Saturday Night Live with pop superstar Sabrina Carpenter on Feb. 15. While there, he performed the song "Homeward Bound" with the songstress.

Simon's career has had an immense impact on the music industry, spanning over six decades with both commercial success and critical acclaim. He got his start as one-half of the legendary duo Simon and Garfunkel, he helped shape the folk-rock movement of the 1960s, creating timeless classics like "The Sound of Silence," "Bridge Over Troubled Water" and "Mrs. Robinson."

After parting ways with Art Garfunkel, Simon embarked on a solo career and his 1986 album Graceland is often regarded as his magnum opus. The album was a massive commercial success, selling over 16 million copies worldwide, and won the Grammy for Album of the Year.

Over his career, he has won 16 Grammy Awards, including a Lifetime Achievement Award, and is one of the few artists to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame twice.