Paul Simon Backs Out of Philadelphia Concerts Over Health Issues

Music legend Paul Simon has canceled two scheduled performances in Philadelphia over the weekend because of serious back pain.

The 83-year-old singer made the announcement just hours before taking the stage at the Academy of Music on Saturday, June 28.

According to NYPost, in a statement posted on Instagram, Simon's team explained, "Paul has been struggling with chronic and intense back pain. Today it became unmanageable and demands immediate attention."

Both the Saturday and Sunday shows were canceled, and organizers confirmed there are no plans to reschedule at this time.

The announcement added that Simon will undergo a "minor surgical procedure" in the coming days.

His team remains hopeful that he will be able to continue the tour after recovery and possibly make up the canceled dates later.

Fans who had tickets for the shows have been told to expect full refunds within the next week. Ensemble Arts Philadelphia updated its website to reflect the cancellations and provided refund instructions.

The cancellation happened just two days after Simon gave a successful performance at the same venue on June 26.

Paul Simon Kicks Off Tour in Philly Before Health Scare Halts Shows

Simon kicked off his "A Quiet Celebration" tour in the city with a great show on June 26, the first of three planned stops.

Simon, known for hits like "You Can Call Me Al" and "Bridge Over Troubled Water," announced the tour earlier this year after stepping away from touring in 2018 due to hearing loss.

His return has included intimate shows across the US, with songs from his 2023 album Seven Psalms and selections from his long solo and Simon & Garfunkel career, People said.

Despite his health challenges, Simon has adapted his stage performances by using quieter acoustic arrangements and customized audio equipment. "It's all much quieter," he told CBS Mornings in an earlier interview.

Simon is set to take the stage again on July 7. The tour is set to wrap in Seattle on August 3.

Fans have taken to social media to wish the singer well. "Heal well Paul!" one wrote. Another added, "Rest good and heal up, Mr. Simon. We need you healthy."

While some were disappointed, including a fan who traveled from Scotland for the now-canceled show, most expressed support and understanding for Simon's health-first decision.