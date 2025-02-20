Taylor Swift Reportedly Has One Major Condition Before Headlining the Super Bowl Halftime Show

Pop celebrity Taylor Swift appears set to wait until her boyfriend, Kansas City Chiefs pass-catcher Travis Kelce, retires from the NFL to play the Super Bowl halftime show.

As reported by DailyMail, the decision comes as Taylor Swift fans, collectively known as Swifties, demand that she headlines the show after Kendrick Lamar's controversial performance.

Even when some stans criticized Lamar for his halftime performance while the Chiefs lost to the Philadelphia Eagles in New Orleans, Swift stayed tuned in with her eyes on the prize, which is support for Kelce. "She doesn't want to do it now until Travis is fully retired as she would like to be at the game supporting him rather than performing at it," a source told DailyMail.

So far, the pop icon - who has been dating Kelce for almost two years - hasn't opened negotiations with the NFL or Jay Z's Roc Nation to headline the affair. Still, insiders say that both sides would be happy to have Swift perform once she shows an interest.

The source said, "Taylor is and always will be considered. If she wants to do it, she will get the gig."

However, according to NFL and Roc Nation insiders who spoke to DailyMail, the two sides have begun to look elsewhere and hope to have selected an alternative source of entertainment before the start of next season, if not by Thanksgiving.

Taylor Swift's Coke Endorsement

According to the New York Times, Swift previously turned down an opportunity to perform at the Super Bowl, in part because Pepsi sponsored it. Swift has a partnership deal with Coke.

And now, waiting for Kelce's career to end, Swift reportedly wants to have her friends and family at her big headlining show.

The insider told DailyMail, "When she eventually performs at it, she wants all her loved ones to be able to experience it. And as long as Travis is in the league, the Chiefs have a chance to be in the game, so she is going to wait to do it till he is officially done."

The 13-year veteran recently hinted at retirement due to "wear and tear" during his NFL career. He is expected to decide on the Chiefs' summer training camp. If Kelce keeps playing, sources said Swift might make plans for future Super Bowls in Inglewood, California, and Atlanta, Georgia.

Although she once again mentions Nashville as her preferred venue for performances, Swift is reportedly open to other venues. The NFL and Roc Nation still hope to book her for a halftime show at some point in the future.