Chiefs' Super Bowl Hopes Crushed—Did Travis Kelce's Night Out With Taylor Swift Play a Role?

Travis Kelce seemed to have broken one of his own rules as Super Bowl LIX was starting just hours before his team fell to the Philadelphia Eagles 40-22 at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday.

Earlier this week, the 35-year-old tight end addressed staying focused and minimizing distractions before big games.

Kelce himself recognized the need to stay focused. In an episode of his podcast New Heights, he said, as quoted by Page Six, "We've got one week. If we do what we need to do, then we can party in Vegas for the rest of our lives."

"Everybody is pretty motivated and locked in at the task at hand."

Swift and Kelce's Night Out

More video of Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce leaving Lilette last night @FOX8NOLA pic.twitter.com/5OR6WWnsBs — Meg Gatto (@MegGattoFOX8) February 8, 2025

Swift, dressed to the nines in a black turtleneck dress and boots, was glammed up, while Kelce wore a gray tracksuit.

Two days before the Super Bowl, he was seen dining with his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, at the fancy New Orleans restaurant Lilette. The pair enjoyed a secluded meal away from prying eyes and, afterward, were led through a flock of fans back to their hotel.

Taylor and Travis in New Orleans tonight! pic.twitter.com/7YwFhtGVLZ — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) February 8, 2025

Another report says the pop star rented a gated multimillion-dollar mansion for the weekend, which offers luxury and privacy. According to the Mirror, Swift paid around $650,000 for the stay.

It wouldn't be the first time Swift had visited one of the cities she was visiting, but Kelce and his teammates generally remained quiet before big games.

According to the NFL's official website, players' schedules are intense during the two weeks before the Super Bowl as coaches try to minimize distractions such as media obligations, travel logistics, and ticket requests from family and friends.

The tight end's pre-game outing with the "Fortnight" singer raised eyebrows, as he has previously expressed a preference to forgo any activities with women in favor of staying fast to his Super Bowl preparation routine.

While he didn't break any team rules, leaving ahead of the big game was inconsistent with his past behavior.

Gunning for their third straight Super Bowl win, the Chiefs were not able to stop the Eagles, who won that game by a considerable margin.