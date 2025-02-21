Kanye West Sanctioned in Lawsuit With $2,560 Fine Over Antisemitic Rants at Donda Academy

Kanye West, now legally known as Ye, has been sanctioned in a lawsuit after failing to attend a deposition regarding allegations of bigoted behavior at his Donda Academy.

On Thursday, Judge Thomas Long imposed a $2,560 fine on the rapper and ordered him to appear for his deposition no later than April 30, 2025.

This ruling comes after Ye failed to comply with previous legal requests, frustrating both the court and the plaintiff, Trevor Phillips.

Phillips, a former employee at Ye's Yeezy fashion brand and later at Donda Academy, filed a lawsuit in April 2023, claiming that Ye subjected him and other staff to antisemitic, homophobic, and discriminatory behavior, Rolling Stone said.

Phillips accused Ye of making harmful statements, including praising Adolf Hitler, which was reportedly said during his time at both Yeezy and Donda Academy.

The lawsuit also included accusations of threats and mistreatment, such as Ye allegedly wanting to shave the heads of students and put them in a "cage." In his lawsuit, Phillips claimed that Ye gave preferential treatment to white staff members while demeaning others.

IMPACT OF YE’S ANTISEMITIC HATE SPEECH: Following years of antisemitic rants, #TheView co-hosts react to the rapper and designer formally known as Kanye West being dropped by his talent agency after running a Super Bowl ad that sparked fierce backlash. pic.twitter.com/6tDdPEXvS5 — The View (@TheView) February 14, 2025

Phillips' Lawyer Vows to Hold Kanye West Accountable

Following Thursday's court hearing, Phillips' lawyer, Justin Shegerian, expressed his eagerness to hold Ye accountable.

He noted that the court's decision would ensure that Ye could no longer avoid legal proceedings. "My client is looking forward to holding Mr. West's feet to the fire," Shegerian said.

According to Times Of India, Ye's lawyer, Eduardo Martorell, however, has stated that it is challenging to guarantee Ye's attendance, admitting that he cannot always reach him.

Despite Ye's controversial comments, including a recent post on the social media platform X where he claimed, "After further reflection I've come to the realization that I'm not a Nazi," Shegerian remains unconvinced.

He pointed out Ye's continued promotion of antisemitic views and his recent disturbing social media posts as evidence of his beliefs.

In addition to the Phillips case, Ye faces multiple lawsuits from other former employees who allege similar mistreatment. For example, Benjamin Deshon Provo, a Black former employee at Donda Academy, has filed a lawsuit accusing Ye of creating a racially discriminatory environment.

Provo claims he was subjected to unfair treatment and wrongful termination after refusing to comply with Ye's demands, including the request for employees to dispose of books related to influential Black leaders.

Provo's legal team has also struggled to get Ye to attend a deposition, and Ye has evaded the process on multiple occasions. As a result, a $500 fine was also imposed on him in that case.