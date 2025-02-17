Kanye West Dares Release of Decade Old Sex Tape: 'Can't Wait to See It Again'

Kanye West has made sex tape demands in his latest social media post despite hiding effort claims in the past.

Kevin Blatt, a "Hollywood Fixer," has threatened to drop the alleged footage, which is thought to have been recorded over 10 years ago. Blatt claimed that West paid $250,000 to keep the tape a secret.

As per the Express Tribune, West responded to the affair in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), saying, "THAT WAS A FUN NIGHT CANT WAIT TO SEE IT AGAIN," although he later deleted the comment. Many fans screenshotted his response.

As he outlines on Instagram and Threads, Blatt claims to have the video and is contemplating releasing it himself. In an Instagram Story, he mocked West's behavior in light of the tape—and tore his performance.

Man threatens to leak Kanye West sex tape that he helped remove from the market in 2012 pic.twitter.com/ucHD5CWfQj — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) February 14, 2025

Blatt mentioned the sex tape in an Instagram story, saying: Hey @ye Remember that sex tape I helped take off the market for you in 2012 ... in Vegas?" One of the screenshots showed West sitting there shirtless on a bed.

Blatt then took things a step further on Threads, hinting at releasing details of the tape and calling it "one of the worst performances" of West's "life."

Kanye West's Controversy Takes A Toll on His Family and Business Interests

It came on the heels of West facing outrage over a series of recent antisemitic posts made on social media. His X account was suspended but subsequently backed up, with many of the offensive posts removed and a 'sensitive content' warning.

In addition, Shopify removed his Yeezy site.

The issue has affected West's home life, with reports that his wife, Bianca Censori, is looking to divorce him. The couple, who are just over 12 months from getting married, has been under unforeseen stress the past few weeks due to West's actions.

According to sources close to the couple, Censori—who turned heads at the 2025 Grammys wearing a sheer dress—was reportedly very pained over her husband's actions. She rescinded a collaborative project with West that was to have the star in the lead role.

Moreover, the distancing between West and the major players around him is allegedly happening at light speed. His controversial comments are reportedly driving longtime collaborators to quit and former associates to stay away from work, fearing backlash and reputational damage.

West apparently suggested something similar in a 2016 track called "Real Friends," rapping about spending $250,000 to get back a compromising laptop.

West's representatives did not respond immediately to requests for comments.