Kanye West's Alleged Dentist Visit & Laughing Gas 'Issue' Sparked His Latest Spiral, Sources Say

Kanye West said the rapper's recent erratic behavior on social media may have been partly aided by nitrous oxide.

The 47-year-old rapper allegedly "relapsed" over the nitrous oxide, also known as laughing gas, in late January during some dental work in Los Angeles, a purported friend told the New York Post.

"When he comes off the nitrous he's crazy, he just wants to be able to do anything he wants," they told the outlet.

"It's as if thoughts are coming to him and he speaks his mind. It's like a cultural Tourette's experience, his entire life is a video game."

Another insider added that things had changed for the worse after the "Donda" rapper returned from Japan.

They revealed that West met people after the Grammy party on February 2, and then the conversation progressed into things that he no longer does when he's in Japan.

According to the National Institutes of Health (NIH), extended use of nitrous oxide can lead to mood changes, impulsive behavior, hallucinations, and psychotic symptoms, which all seem to fit the bill for West's recent public behavior.

Fury Over Social Platform Posts

West generated controversy in February over a spate of antisemitic comments made on X, formerly Twitter, which included declaring himself a "Nazi" and complimenting Adolf Hitler.

Shopify removed his Yeezy website shortly after an attempt to sell a swastika T-shirt. In a statement, they said, "All merchants are responsible for following the rules of our platform."

"This merchant did not engage in authentic commerce practices and violated our terms, so we removed them from Shopify."

Concerns about Iver West's Mental State

West's mental state has long raised alarms, and those closest to him suspect his behavior is connected to a psychiatric episode.

A former Yeezy employee claimed the rapper has also become easier to control that "his memory is so messed up this point."

"You can kind of just convince [West] of things and he doesn't really fact check them."

They declared, "You can just say something that is not true, but if you say it with enough conviction at the right time he'll believe it."

Due to his numerous controversies, West has become increasingly isolated from mainstream platforms and business opportunities.

His latest aggressive messages had presumably sparked a temporary deactivation of his X account, which returned with a "sensitive content" warning.

However, West has continued to be unrepentant, stating that he can say what he wants.