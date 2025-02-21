Pop Smoke's Murder Mastermind Corey Walker Sentenced 29 Years in Prison, Says He's 'Deeply Remorseful'

Corey Walker, the final defendant in the 2020 killing of rapper Pop Smoke, has been sentenced to 29 years in prison.

Appearing in a Los Angeles courtroom on Friday, Walker apologized for his involvement in the crime that took the life of the rising star, born Bashar Jackson.

His guilty plea to voluntary manslaughter and home invasion robbery with gun and gang enhancements resulted in a reduced sentence, sparing him from life imprisonment without parole.

During his sentencing, Walker expressed deep regret over his actions. "Even though the Jackson family isn't here in court today, I would like to sincerely apologize for my unforgivable actions, although there's no apology that amounts to the taking of someone's life," he stated.

He also acknowledged the pain caused to his own family and community, expressing remorse for the embarrassment they endured, RollingStone said.

Walker, 24, is the sole adult charged in connection with the case. Prosecutors have disclosed that he drove a group of minors to the Airbnb in Los Angeles, where rapper Pop Smoke was staying at the time of the incident.

The group, masked and armed, broke into the home on February 19, 2020, intending to steal cash and valuable jewelry, including a gold chain and a diamond-studded watch the rapper had displayed on social media.

The invasion turned deadly when Pop Smoke was pistol-whipped and shot three times with a 9mm Beretta.

Corey Walker Claims He Didn't Know Pop Smoke Would Be Shot

As part of his plea deal, Walker's original murder charge was dropped in favor of a manslaughter conviction, significantly reducing his sentence.

He thanked his defense lawyers for their efforts in securing the lesser charge and vowed to change his ways.

"Today I take responsibility for my dreadful partake in these crimes, and as I begin my road to rehabilitation, I assure you that I will steer clear from negative behavior," he told the court.

According to Complex, the three other individuals involved, who were minors at the time of the incident, were tried separately in juvenile court.

At the time, they were 15, 16, and 17 years old when they forcibly entered the rapper's residence.

Testimonies during earlier hearings revealed that Pop Smoke was ambushed while showering, with the youngest of the group ultimately pulling the trigger.

Court filings suggest that Walker was unaware of the shooting until the group returned to the vehicle. Upon learning what had happened, Walker reportedly assaulted the shooter in response.

Walker's sentencing comes nearly five years after the tragic murder of Pop Smoke, a Brooklyn-born rapper whose career was on the rise.

Known for his deep voice and signature drill sound, he had gained widespread recognition with hits like "Dior" and "Welcome to the Party." His posthumous album, Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon, cemented his legacy in the music industry.