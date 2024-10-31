Violence in Hip-Hop: 6 Shocking Murders That Shook the Music World

The tragedy of rapper murders in hip-hop continues to cast a long shadow over the industry.

Each death brings mourning from fans and serves as a stark reminder of how fame and violence too often intersect in this world, turning moments of joy into loss.

Here's a look back at some of the most shocking murders in recent hip-hop history.

XXXTentacion (2018)

In June 2018, XXXTentacion was gunned down during a robbery outside a motorsports store in Florida. His death sent shockwaves through the music world.

Four suspects were arrested later that month, but the loss of such a young artist left a deep scar in hip-hop.

Nipsey Hussle (2019)

Nipsey Hussle's murder in March 2019 rocked the industry. The rapper was shot multiple times in Los Angeles, just hours after he posted a cryptic tweet saying, "Having strong enemies is a blessing."

His loss hit hard, sparking conversations about gang culture, violence, and the vulnerability of artists in their own communities.

PnB Rock (2022)

In September 2022, PnB Rock was shot and killed in a robbery at a Los Angeles restaurant while out with his girlfriend.

A social media post revealing their location led authorities to suspect the attack was premeditated. Three people, including a father and son, were arrested and charged in the aftermath.

Pop Smoke (2020)

February 2020 saw the tragic death of Pop Smoke in a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills.

The 20-year-old rapper was fatally shot by masked intruders. Several suspects, including two juveniles, were eventually arrested, yet his death left fans and artists stunned by the risks faced by young stars.

Young Dolph (2021)

In November 2021, Young Dolph was killed while buying cookies at a store in Memphis. He was shot in what appeared to be a targeted attack.

Within days, three suspects were arrested. His death hit particularly hard in Memphis, where Dolph was known for giving back to the community.

Takeoff (2022)

Takeoff's death in November 2022 shook the hip-hop community again.

The 28-year-old Migos rapper was shot twice in the head during a dice game in Houston.

Authorities later confirmed he wasn't involved in the argument or the game but was tragically caught in the crossfire.