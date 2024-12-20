Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom's Cherry Surprise at Usher's Concert Is Unexpectedly Wholesome

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are the latest couple to give into the NSFW cherry trend that has become a staple at Usher concerts.

The celebrity couple were just some of the celebrity guests that attended Usher's concert at Kaseya Center in Miami on Dec. 19.

"Are you ready," Usher asked the audience before the camera pans to reveal Bloom and Perry in the audience.

The couple then participated in the NSFW cherry trend that has taken over Usher concerts where audience members do suggestive actions with the fruit. However, Perry and Bloom's interactions with the fruit were much more tame. Perry simply fed Bloom the cherry after having it in her mouth first.

Perry and Bloom were not the only celebrity couple to attend the event, because Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and his fiancée, Lauren Sanchez, also attended the show. Usher walked over to Bezos and gave him a high five.

Jeff Bezos and his fiancée Lauren Sánchez spotted at Usher’s #PastPresentFutureTour in Miami. pic.twitter.com/KyVx8JyiBY — 👸🏾L E A👸🏾 (@_MissLeandra) December 20, 2024

Prior to the A-list audience at Dec. 19's concert, Rubi Rose was the latest star to partake in the cherry festivities at Usher's Past Present Future tour.

Rose was there with a friend and the pair of them turned their moment into a cheeky performance.

Usher handed Rose the cherry, who stuck out her tongue. She then brought in her friend and the pair ended up licking the cherry together. The duo's tag-team antics with the cherry ignited waves of laughter, cheers, and shocked reactions throughout the venue.

Usher was clearly stunned and was unable to keep his composure after witnessing what they had done to the cherry.

Usher feeds Rubi Rose a cherry during his show tag team her friend👀🍒💀



pic.twitter.com/rjgaT90YAt — Clipme (@dramaclip4u) December 17, 2024

These were hardly the first instances of the cherry antics gong viral at one of Usher's shows. At his Dec. 6 show, Usher handed cherries to a couple who took full advantage of the opportunity, engaging in a steamy fruit-inspired exchange.

While Usher appeared to be amused with the antics, his security guard seemed less-than pleased. The guard turned away briefly from the incident only to turn back and appear to be crestfallen that it was not over yet.

Security at Usher’s concert rethinking his career choice 🤣 pic.twitter.com/jbUaUVXoqC — Complex (@Complex) December 8, 2024

Usher's tour goes through May 2025, so it is safe to assume that there will be more cherry antics to ensue.