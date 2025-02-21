Justin Bieber Reportedly 'Set Back in a Big Way' Amid Diddy Allegations: 'It's Traumatizing'

Justin Bieber is said to be "upset" by the allegations against Sean "Diddy" Combs, with sources claiming that the situation has "taken an emotional toll" on the pop star.

The 55-year-old disgraced music mogul has been accused of sexual misconduct in several cases, including allegations of sexual misconduct with minors.

Circulating clips of Diddy discussing a years-ago private 48-hour rendezvous with Bieber as a teen resurfaced, triggering memories of their former friendship that the public put under the microscope.

The allegations have left the 30-year-old "Baby" singer upset, sources close to the singer revealed, who has told Radar Online he hasn't spoken about it.

He also recently unfollowed the embattled hip-hop mogul during a mass unfollowing of 26 accounts on Instagram.

It's 'Traumatizing' for Bieber

A source close to the situation said Bieber goes nuts whenever he hears the name Diddy.

The source told the publication, "It's not something he wants to talk about, but any time Diddy's name comes up he gets upset."

"People are whispering that having everything exposed could ruin Justin's life. It's traumatizing, and it seems to have set him back in a big way."

Diddy, who has pleaded not guilty and denied all allegations against him — is being held at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn as he awaits trial in May for sex trafficking.

Bieber has remained silent during these proceedings, and fans speculate whether he will mention how these actions could follow him and affect others based on his previous ties to Diddy.

Creepy video of P. Diddy 40 years old saying he wants to have a 48hr sleepover with Justin Bieber who is only 15 years old. People are saying P. Diddy needs to be investigated on charges for pedophila.pic.twitter.com/4yCDnUwoDF — Gladiator (@gladiatorusaa) February 5, 2025

Kris Jenner Seemingly Senses a New Business Opportunity

While Bieber is still trying to process everything, Kris Jenner is reportedly dying to help out — for the right price.

While Jenner is reportedly a great friend, she's not doing this out of the goodness of her heart–she has her agenda, a source told the outlet.

"Kris wants to help Justin, the first and foremost, she will help herself. That's how she operates."