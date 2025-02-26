Alanis Morissette Slammed in Lawsuit Over 'Jagged Little Pill' Songwriting Credits: 'She's A Talented Bully'

A man who reportedly helped Alanis Morissette write her highly successful 1995 album, "Jagged Little Pill," that launched her onto the path to superstardom, is suing for falsely taking credit for the songs.

Joseph Michael Hunt has been suing the 50-year-old Canadian artist since November 2024, claiming he was not properly credited as a songwriter on her 1995 debut album, which is one of the best-selling albums of all time.

Hunt's suit targets not only Morissette but also her company, Epiphany Productions Inc., claiming he helped develop the songs on the album. Hunt alleges the defendants did not respond to his complaint until recently, when they asked for the case to be thrown out.

Officially, "Jagged Little Pill" is credited as a joint project between Morissette and producer Glen Ballard, with Morissette having written all of the lyrics and co-writing the compositions as well.

In the past, Ballard has described their creative approach as intensely collaborative, saying they sometimes finish songs in an hour. He said that he did most of the instrumentation in his studio while Morissette played vocals and one track on harmonica.

But Hunt says he has spent years trying to regain the rights to his creation.

"Alanis has been asked for years to return my intellectual properties. She hasn't," he told Radar Online. He further accused the singer of having "sold her soul long ago" and labeled her "a talented bully."

"Jagged Little Pill" represented a massive turnaround for Morissette, signing with a few years earlier to a much more pop sound and now with a distinctly alternative rock edge.

It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 117 but soon exploded to No. 1, where it stayed for 12 weeks, four months after its release. Since then, it has been certified 17 times Platinum in the US, and it has moved more than 17 million copies.

The record spun off a handful of hit singles, including "You Oughta Know," a scorching breakup anthem that fans have famously speculated about being directed toward Dave Coulier.

Uncertain Legal Battle Ahead

Whether Hunt is taking credit for different tracks from the album or all tracks is still a mystery.

As Hunt's lawsuit awaits a determination over whether it becomes viable or gets tossed out entirely, Morissette and her team are moving to dismiss the case.