Jessica Simpson's First Album In 15 Years Set For Surprise February Release: 'She Will Shock The Pants Off Fans'

Jessica Simpson readies herself to release her highly anticipated album after a 15-year music hiatus.

Fans are in for an emotional journey, as sources reveal that the upcoming project, scheduled for a surprise drop in February, will offer a glimpse into Simpson's most vulnerable and authentic self unlike anything seen before following her split from Eric Johnson.

"She is singing from the heart, and there is a lot of pain there—she goes very deep," a source told the Daily Mail. "She has called it the 'soundtrack to my soul.'"

The forthcoming album, which has been compared to Alanis Morissette's classic "Jagged Little Pill," is anticipated to be brimming with raw honesty and passionate passion.

"It is very raw and full of wild emotion," the insider added. "She will shock the pants off her fans."

The 2025 release date of Simpson's album has been the subject of recent theories. But now, sources have revealed that her much-anticipated musical project will be out sooner than anticipated.

The insider noted, "It's ready, and it's coming out with a bang very soon."

During the album production, a big portion was recorded in Nashville, providing Simpson with a rekindling of her country origins. Additionally, her creative endeavors led her to the Henson Recording Studios in Los Angeles.

"When Jessica writes music, she pours her heart into it and has no filter—it's very personal," the source explained. "The album will really be about the struggles she has been through at home. It is super emotional and shares her side of the story."

In a rare display of vulnerability, Simpson has chosen to keep the details of her split private. However, she did suggest that her upcoming music would confront a person who had caused her harm.

"This comeback is personal," she shared on her social media platform last year. "It's an apology to myself for putting up with everything I did not deserve."

The singer chose to take a break from performing after releasing her 2010 album "Happy Christmas," focusing instead on her family and business endeavors. Nevertheless, even though she has been out of the spotlight all this period, her passion for producing has only increased.

According to a source close to her, "She has been working on the album for years—there is a lot in there."

Simpson and Johnson, who share three children—Maxwell, 12, Ace, 11, and Birdie, 5—announced their separation in January 2025.

"Eric and I have been living separately, navigating a painful situation in our marriage," she said in a statement at the time. "Our children come first, and we are focusing on what is best for them."

After a period of noticeable distance between them when out in public, the couple's last joint outing had been at Birdie's kindergarten graduation back in June 2024.

In a departure from her usual practice, Simpson chose not to post a birthday tribute to Johnson on Instagram in September 2024, adding to the speculation surrounding their relationship status.

Music Times could not independently verify the source's claims.