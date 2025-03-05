Beyoncé and Chris Stapleton's Grammys History Heats Up Again After Awkward Moment

This ain't Texas, but it could be a feud between Beyoncé and Chris Stapleton.

In a video posted to TikTok, the country singer was performing at a concert in Australia when a fan yelled out "F*** Beyoncé." This led Stapleton to laugh for a second.

However, he gave a simple response to the fan: "What? I don't think so."

The incident comes after a rumor spread online after the 2025 Grammy Awards that Stapleton filed an official objection to Beyoncé taking home the award for Best Country Album, a category in which Stapleton was also nominated for with his album 'Higher.

A post on Facebook went viral that shared an alleged quote by Stapleton.

"Country music has a rich history and a distinct sound that deserves to be recognized and celebrated. We need to ensure that the awards reflect the true essence of the genre and honor those who have dedicated their lives to it," it read.

The post has spread to other social media sites as well with it making its way to TikTok.

After the post went viral, Snopes debunked the claim and revealed that Stapleton had not said the quote used in the viral post.

They went on to mention that no credible media outlets used the quote and that it did not appear on any of Stapleton's social media accounts. The outlet went on to reveal that the article it was taken from may have been created using AI.

Despite this, it did not stop fans of both Beyoncé and Stapleton feuding in the video of him laughing off the Beyoncé comment.

"So when im at Beyonces concert im gunna shout f**k chris stapleton 🤷‍♀️you people are the reason she made the album in the first place just because you dont like her as an artist dont drag her name!" one person commented.

"when the truth hurts. she DID NOT DESERVE THAT AWARD SIMPLE," someone replied to the first comment.

"Beyoncé'a biggest fans are her haters 😅 see how she's brought up all the time 🔥 always stay gracious best revenge is your paper," another commented.

"hahahah righto champ," someone else responded to the comment.

The fighting between fans seemingly reignited the fan wars that took place after the Grammys. Both Beyoncé's 'Cowboy Carter' and Stapleton's 'Higher' were acclaimed by critics.