Beyoncé's Mom Praises the Grammys for Recognizing Black Excellence 'in The Most Racist of Times'

Beyoncé's mom is singing the praises of the Recording Academy after the 2025 Grammys on Feb. 2 saw Black artists sweep the major categories.

In a post to her Instagram account, Tina Knowles shared a screenshot that read "for the first time in 33 years, the big 3 categories at the Grammys were won solely by Black artists: Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Record of the Year."

The caption was accompanied by a picture of Queen Bey alongside Kendrick Lamar. Beyoncé won her first Album of the Year award of her career with her acclaimed Cowboy Carter album while Lamar won Record and Song of the Year for his smash hit "Not Like Us."

Knowles celebrated the Recording Academy for recognizing Black excellence amid such a politically charged time.

"In years past, not that anybody cared I decided to not attend the Grammys. Not just because of my daughter, but because I felt like there was not equal respect or fair treatment for black artists that they could perform there, use the incredible talent, and make the Grammys have great ratings, or they could put the camera in their faces when they lost as entertainment," her post began.

"I have to commend the Academy that in the most racist times with all the pressure being put on everyone to do away with or not celebrate excellence or the exceptional accomplishments of Black people they stepped up and did the right thing. It took a lot of courage and integrity to do that," Knowles added.

"So thank you, Grammys for being bold for being brave and for doing the right thing.❤️❤️❤️ That there is a saying that God comes not always on our time but at the right time. Grammys this happened at the right time!" her post concluded.

Knowles' comments come after President Donald Trump has rolled back several polices regarding DEI. Beginning on Feb. 3, the Defense Intelligence Agency ordered a pause of all activities and events related to various inclusivity months such as Pride Month, Black History Month and more.

NAACP President Derrick Johnson released a statement following Trump's rollback on DEI measures in the federal government.

"It is outrageous that the President is rolling back critical Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) programs. DEI programs help ensure that everyone can prosper. It's clear that President Trump does not value equal opportunity," he said.

"His appalling executive order will only worsen America's racial hierarchy and benefit the oligarch class. This executive order threatens public services that benefit all Americans; it's an attempt to consolidate power and money to a few wealthy individuals. And poor and working-class people will pay the price. This is all part of a calculated strategy to redefine the role of government, privatize essential public services, and further discrimination. Elections have consequences and it's clear that this election has put a target on Black America's back," Johnson concluded.