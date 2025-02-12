Beyoncé Fans Share Actual Cowboy Carter Tour Prices in Various Cities And They Are Shockingly High

Beyoncé fans, known as Beyhive, used Reddit's buzzing tools to chat about Cowboy Carter Tour ticket prices in the "r/beyonce" community.

User Beygood95 started a Reddit thread asking fans to post the prices they paid for their tickets in different cities. Fans are complaining about dynamic pricing and fees imposed by sellers, including Ticketmaster.

Supporters have raised concerns about the lack of transparency regarding "platinum" pricing and the difficulty of determining when to commit to buying tickets.

They submitted detailed information regarding their purchases, including the city and date of the game, seat location, total price, and the number in the queue they were for the tickets.

One fan from Washington, D.C., spent $973 on a ticket to the July 4 show in the "Club Ho Down" section.

Some detailed experiences in expensive cities, such as Los Angeles. One Los Angeles user reported feeling defeated by the $166 nosebleed seats, and another complained about being charged $1,316 for two seats in the 300s section.

Ticket prices vary widely from city to city. In Chicago, fans say they have paid $276 to $909 each for tickets so far, while one user noted a $200 difference between prices offered at times for the same seat due to dynamic pricing. In Paris, however, a fan snapped one up for the eye-watering price of €85 ($88), but in the nosebleed section.

The panel also discussed how dynamic pricing can limit ticket availability and affordability. Others expressed annoyance at prices that changed so fast that within minutes, the same section had a $100 difference.

A few fans still felt thankful to have snagged tickets for a reasonable price, given the circumstances. One New Yorker was thrilled about spending $182 on a spot in Section 224B for the May 25 concert.

Here's what some fans are saying on Reddit:

Ticketmaster Frustrates Beyoncé Fans At Cowboy Carter Tour Pre-Sale

At the same time, The Express Tribune reported that Beyoncé fans had to wait for hours and faced other technical glitches because Ticketmaster could not keep up with the demand during the presale of her much-anticipated Cowboy Carter tour.

On social media, complaints about the stalled queues, frozen pages, and difficulties with the interactive seat map poured in.

The pop icon announced tour dates at some of the world's largest venues, including London's Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, Paris' Stade de France, Houston's NRG Stadium, and Los Angeles' SoFi Stadium. But when the presale opened, thousands of fans logged in, only to be trapped in virtual purgatory for hours.

Frustrated fans headed to X (formerly Twitter) with their criticisms. The most vulnerable even took to sharing screenshots of error messages while many more messages upon a tweet the queue position not moving.

when @Ticketmaster says it's your turn to buy tickets for the @Beyoncé presale then literally kicks you out of the presale — miranda sierra, esq. (@MirandaaRightss) February 11, 2025

Ticketmaster insisted there was no system-wide crash despite these reports.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson told Indy100, "The site did not crash. We always advise fans to use only one tab, clear their cookies, and not use VPN software on their device."

After the growing outrage, Ticketmaster reminded fans about the other rounds of ticket sales. To start selling tickets to the general public, a Beyoncé.com subscriber presale will take place on Friday, February 14, from 2 p.m.