Nelly and Ashanti Playfully Troll Ja Rule's Voice on Bowling Double Date — WATCH

Nelly and Ashanti enjoyed a couple's date night out with Ja Rule and his wife Aisha Atkins.

During the double date, Nelly and Ashanti took it upon themselves to troll Ja Rule over his gruff voice.

After getting a strike while bowling, Nelly can be heard saying, "A strike for my baby," while in a gruff voice to imitate Ja Rule's voice. This leads to laughter among the group as Ashanti audibly laughs into the camera. She then joins in the fun by singing "crazy" and extending the vowels in the sentence.

Ja Rule was a good sport and played into the antics.

Nelly and Ashanti previously dated from 2003 to 2013 before calling it off. They reconnected nearly a decade later in 2022 and in 2023 it was confirmed that they were once again an item.

Shortly after, in April 2024, Ashanti announced that she was expecting her first child with Nelly. Their first child together, Kareem Kenkaide Haynes, was born in July 2024. However, before the baby was born, it was revealed that the couple had got married in December 2023.

Ashanti has since spoken out about their rekindled romance.

"We're both strong-headed and strong-willed. I've learned a lot [from him] about being grateful, giving people grace, being open-minded and level-headed. Not too emotional. I'm a little dramatic he says. I have my soulmate, my person, my best friend, my protector is an amazing feeling. The universe doesn't make mistakes," she told Entertainment Tonight.

Nelly and Ashanti are '2000s hip hop royalty along with Ja Rule, whom Ashanti has collaborated with on several occasions as they were signed to the same record label, Murder Inc. Records. The pair previously worked on the songs "Always on Time," "Mesmerize" and "What's Luv?"

All three songs were major hits in the United States, becoming top 10 staples. "Always on Time" went on to claim the No. 1 spot on the Billboard Hot 100 during its chart run.