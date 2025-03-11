Katy Perry's 'Lifetimes Tour' Sparks Controversy as Fans Appear to Favor Opener Rebecca Black

Rebecca Black may be the new tour opener for Katy Perry's "Lifetimes Tour," but some fans are saying that the trek is too goo for her.

On March 9, Black announced on her Instagram that she would be the opening act for Perry's tour, which includes several stops across the United States such as two in California.

"Secrets out. Katy Perry i can't wait to join you on THE LIFETIMES TOUR!!!!" she shared on Instagram.

Black shared another video shortly after that showed her a fake, enhanced chest. In the clip, Perry enters Black's dressing room.

"Rebecca Black, I think you're getting too big for these theaters," Perry says.

Black gives a simple "Ok," before Perry asks her if she wants to join the "Lifetimes Tour."

Black agrees before she and Perry attempt to leave out of the dressing room at the same time with Black saying that she will just meet Perry at the tour.

Now, fans on X are saying that Black is too famous for Perry's tour.

"Rebecca black is too good for katy perry but i'm glad she's getting paid," one person said.

rebecca black is too good for katy perry but i'm glad she's getting paid pic.twitter.com/K8PbJTAtKH — endora bullshit (@collectdust) March 9, 2025

"Imagine telling someone in 2011 that Rebecca Black would one day be the main reason to go a Katy Perry concert," another added.

Imagine telling someone in 2011 that Rebecca Black would one day be the main reason to go a Katy Perry concert — Zach (@zjfrank13) March 11, 2025

"Rebecca black opening for katy perry this is gonna be documented history of an opener wiping the main act clean omg," someone else shared.

rebecca black opening for katy perry this is gonna be documented history of an opener wiping the main act clean omg pic.twitter.com/np2G1ep8N8 — ⭐️stral (@My4genda) March 9, 2025

Perry's recent endeavors have been marked by a noticeable decline in her musical prominence. Her seventh album, '143,' released in September 2024, failed to produce any singles that charted in the Billboard Top 40, reflecting a significant departure from her earlier chart-topping successes.

Critically, the album received lukewarm reviews; Pitchfork described it as lacking the ingenuity and appeal of her previous work, with uninspired pop-trap and EDM sounds coupled with generic lyrics.

In contrast, Black has experienced a remarkable resurgence in her music career. She released her latest project, 'Salvation,' last month, showcasing a dance-heavy sound that incorporates techno, garage revivalism, and house music. This project follows her debut album, 'Let Her Burn,' which received generally favorable reviews.