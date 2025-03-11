K-pop Icon Wheesung Passes Away at 43, Leaving Fans in Shock: 'It Really Hurts'

K-pop singer Wheesung has died at 43 causing an outpouring of support from those online.

Wheesung, whose full name is Choi Whee-sung, was found in his home in Seoul, South Korea on March 10 and the police have indicated no signs of foul play in his death.

The Hollywood Reporter claims that the singer was found unconscious in his home and emergency services were called to the premises. It has been reported that he passed from cardiac arrest. News of his death was also confirmed by agency.

"The artist Wheesung has left us. He was found in cardiac arrest at his residence and was later pronounced dead," they said via a spokesperson.

Since the news of his passing was announced, fans have flocked to social media to express their disbelief and offer their condolences in this trying time.

"Rest in peace, Wheesung thank you for being one of Jonghyun's biggest inspirations, collaborators and most importantly, friend we will miss you," one person commented.

"Rest in peace, Wheesung 🕊️🕯️ Thank you for being the silent cheerleader for a lot of our young kpop dreamers, including Mamamoo," another added.

"Absolutely shocking news to wake up to— rip wheesung, a krnb legend," someone else commented.

"F**k it really hurts. Jonghyun, Sulli, Hara, Moonbin, Wheesung... I saw them all on stage. And they've all passed at a young age. As much as I love the music, I hate how the industry mentally and physically takes a toll on people. They do not get enough rest," wrote another X user.

Prior to his passing, in 2021 Wheesung was convicted of unprescribed use of propofol. At the time, he faced one year in prison and was suspended for two years.

Wheesung gained prominence in the early 2000s with his hit album 'Like a Move.' He scored hits like "Can't We", "With Me" and "Insomnia", the latter being a Korean remake of Craig David's song.

His 2003 album 'It's Real' was a commercial success. Over the years, Wheesung consistently topped Korean music charts and collaborating with major artists like Gummy, Ailee and IU.