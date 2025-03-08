R&B Legend D'Wayne Wiggins of Tony! Toni! Toné! Dies At 64

D'Wayne Wiggins, the Grammy-nominated singer and guitarist, best known as a founding member of the iconic R&B group Tony! Toni! Toné!, has passed away at the age of 64. The group confirmed the sad news on Friday via their social media channels.

Wiggins' family shared a heartfelt statement, revealing that he died that morning, surrounded by loved ones.

The statement also noted that he had been privately battling bladder cancer over the past year but remained committed to his family, music, and fans until the end, TMZ said.

"With broken hearts, we share with you that our beloved D'Wayne passed away this morning surrounded by family and loved ones," the statement read. "Over the past year, he has been privately and courageously battling bladder cancer."

The announcement came just two days after the family had shared that Wiggins was experiencing "medical complications." Despite his illness, Wiggins continued to influence and inspire the music community, especially in his hometown of Oakland, California.

D'Wayne Wiggins, Founding Member of Tony! Toni! Toné!, passed at 64 years young 🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/WhMMZZ1KWl — Fletcher Williams “I Suck At Games” Channel (@Fletche64618733) March 7, 2025

Wiggins' Legacy in Music: Guitarist, Producer, Mentor, and Philanthropist

Wiggins' contributions to music were vast—he was not only a guitarist, producer, and composer but also a philanthropist and mentor.

His dedication to artist development helped guide the careers of many emerging musicians, and he was instrumental in shaping the sound of Tony! Toni! Toné! along with his brother Raphael Saadiq and cousin Timothy Christian Riley.

The group, formed in the late 1980s, was known for their hits like "Little Walter," "Feels Good," and "Anniversary."

According to USA Today, the Tonyies had reunited for a 2023 tour, marking their first headlining tour in over two decades. They were also working on new music.

In a recent interview, Saadiq revealed that they had material ready for a new album, though they were focused on touring before fully diving into the creative process.

"We got a lot of material and now we just want to make sure that we put out the right energy through our music," Wiggins had shared at the time.

In addition to his work with Tony! Toni! Toné!, Wiggins also enjoyed a successful solo career and worked as a producer for major acts, including Destiny's Child, Alicia Keys, and Keyshia Cole, early in their careers. His influence extended beyond his own work, impacting the R&B genre for decades.

Details regarding memorial services will be shared as they become available, and the family has requested privacy during this difficult time. The group's planned performance in Northern California later this month has been canceled due to Wiggins' illness.