Users Flood Social Media With Mother-Son Images of Notorious B.I.G. After Voletta Wallace Dies at 78

The Notorious B.I.G.'s mother, Voletta Wallace, has died at the age of 78.

She passed away in Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania where she was on hospice prior to her death.

TMZ broke the news of Wallace's death, revealing that her cause of death has officially ben determined to be natural causes.

The Notorious B.I.G. died in 1997 after he had been murdered and his mother had overseen his estate and had helped to manage his affairs, including distributing money to family members such as to T'yanna Wallace, his daughter.

Wallace helped to increase the value of her son's estate over 10x, according to TMZ. The estate's wealth was reported to be $10 million upon Notorious B.I.G.'s death in 1997 and has since been valued at $160 million.

Over the years, Wallace often celebrated her song and the legacy that he left behind, posting pictures of him to her social media accounts and posted about his achievements.

Now, people have taken to social media to flood feeds with pictures of Wallace and her son.

Rest in peace to Notorious BIG’s mom, Voletta Wallace. pic.twitter.com/ST8hrlB92s — Boochie is the Name (@stoppfeenin) February 21, 2025

Voletta Wallace, mother of The Notorious B.I.G., has passed away at the age of 72. pic.twitter.com/aASz0XrOVU — Episodes (@episodesent) February 21, 2025

The Notorious B.I.G. had been gunned down in March 1997 when he was 24. Often considered to be one of the greatest rappers of all time, Biggie released his album Ready to Die to critical acclaim in 1994 and his second album, Life After Death, propelled him to chart success.

The project topped the Billboard 200 chart and produced the No. 1 singles "Hypnotize" as well as "Mo Money Mo Problems." Life After Death has gone on to become one of the few rap albums to be certified Diamond by the RIAA for the sales equivalent of 10 million units in the United States. Biggie has since been indicted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.