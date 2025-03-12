Kevin Gates Urges Young Men to Stop Wasting Their 'Life Force' on Pornography

Kevin Gates recently spoke on Twitch about why he is against pornography and masturbation, saying that "a man must preserve his life force."

In a conversation with Faze Clan member Plaqueboymax, Gates criticized men who engage with adult content, arguing that it detracts from their personal growth and well-being.

Kevin Gates pulled up to Plaqueboymax's stream and cooked everyone who goons to p*rn & subscribe to girls onlyfans 👀 pic.twitter.com/YkyPjVpJKD — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) March 11, 2025

He stated, "You're beating your dick to another man's success," speaking to the detrimental impact he feels these practices share on the male psyche.

The rapper pointed to physical signs of distress among men who regularly indulge in pornography, claiming that it can lead to issues such as hair loss and lackluster skin.

"And then I look at these dudes, they losing they hair, they skin look gray, because they're releasing their precious life force, just masturbating," Gates said.

Gates compared self-pleasure to a shortcut that ultimately leads to disappointment: "You're not working on yourself. "

"You're cheating. After you do it, you feel bad. Because if you ain't feel bad, why were you sneaking and doing it?"

Kevin Gates vs OnlyFans

He also aimed at platforms like OnlyFans, asserting his refusal to support content creators on such sites financially.

"If a woman was on OnlyFans, I wouldn't even know," he said. "I'm not about to flirt with that spirit of tricking."

Instead of resorting to adult content, Gates shared his techniques for managing sexual urges, which include hitting the gym and focusing on his music career.

"I get up and go to the gym. I get up and work out. I get up and go to the studio," he explained. "Because it's all energy. You translate that energy into something else."

This is not the first time Gates has publicly discussed semen retention.

In 2021, he sparked conversation on social media by tweeting about the benefits of conserving one's life force: "Your Semen is your Life Force; it is so powerful that it can create Life."