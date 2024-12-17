Lily Allen Reveals She's Stopped Eating Amid Mental Health Struggles: 'My Body's a Few Steps Behind Me'

Singer Lily Allen has revealed that she is battling with her mental health and that she has stopped eating on her podcast Miss Me?

The 39-year-old singer, who moved from the U.K. to New York, where she lives with her husband, David Harbour, and their daughters, Ethel Mary and Marnie Rose, expressed the need for therapy to address her issue.s

Speaking to co-host Miquita Oliver in a candid exchange, Allen said, as quoted by DailyMail, "I've been going through a tough time over the last few months and my eating has become an issue."

Despite being aware of her hunger, she noted a disconnect between her body and mind, stating, "My body's, like, a few steps behind me."

Allen said she frequently forgets to eat or has trouble eating meals that were not prepared for her.

Some of this struggle, she said, is due to the attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) she was diagnosed with at a young age, which makes it hard to connect her thoughts with emotions.

"My therapist and I talk about it, and she says, 'How long has this been going on?' And I said, 'Well, about three years really,'" Allen shared.

She emphasized that while she loves food, distractions from caring for her daughters often lead to long periods without eating.

This isn't the first time Allen has received criticism for her appearance. In past conversations, she has also directly addressed the public scrutiny over her weight loss.

She replied to one comment on social media, "You've never seen me two years completely sober, not smoking and exercising every day."

The singer moved to New York seeking a better atmosphere for her kids. In a previous podcast episode, she talked about how expressive emotion is viewed differently here in the U.S. versus the U.K.