JoJo Siwa Explains the Inspiration Behind Her Dazzling iHeartRadio Look, Shares Excitement for Upcoming Music Projects

JoJo Siwa turned heads at the 2025 iHeartRadio Music Awards, debuting a bold and bejeweled look that left fans in awe. On March 17, the former "Dance Moms" star walked the red carpet in a sparkling ensemble that featured a unique hairstyle and an eye-catching bedazzled outfit.

For this year's show, JoJo pushed her style boundaries, removing her signature bows and embracing a more sophisticated, glamorous aesthetic.

Her hair, styled into a dramatic loop, was topped with a large bedazzled ball, adding a playful yet chic touch. The matching sparkles in her eye mask and her glittering denim jacket and pants complemented the light pink Versace set she wore underneath.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, JoJo revealed that the idea for the look came from her vision. "I had this vision, and I found this online," she explained. "I told everyone on my team what I wanted, every piece to the puzzle."

She also credited her mom, Jessalyn Siwa, with bringing the vision to life. "My mom made this," JoJo shared, smiling. She was like, 'OK, honey, I'll trust you, but I don't think it's gonna [work],' and here we are."

JoJo Siwa Shares Excitement for Upcoming 2025 Music Releases

JoJo's bold fashion choices are part of her broader effort to reinvent herself and keep her career evolving after more than a decade in the public eye.

Despite the pressures of being in the spotlight for so long, she feels re-energized and ready to take on new challenges.

She's particularly excited about her upcoming music and live performances. She feels a renewed sense of inspiration reminiscent of the passion she had at the start of her career.

TENews reported that the21-year-old artist shared some exciting news about her upcoming projects, including new music set for release in 2025,

After a long journey, she expressed her excitement about finally having complete control over her voice after nine years.

Additionally, she teased her fans with hints of something "bigger than music" coming on March 22, leaving them eager to learn more.

JoJo's bold fashion choices are part of a more extensive rebranding that began in 2024. According to PageSix, last year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards, she stunned audiences with a dramatic, edgy look that included a black-and-silver bodysuit and KISS-inspired face paint, a significant departure from her previous child-friendly style.

"People are afraid of things they don't know," JoJo reflected on her transformation. "Things can be scary for people. New things can be very, very scary."

The positive feedback she received from artists like Lil Nas X and Meghan Trainor has inspired her to continue exploring this new side of her. "It is what the world needs, and I'm learning from what you are doing right now," she said, encouraging others to embrace their authentic selves.